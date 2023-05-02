“Even Worse Than I Imagined”: Fans Call for Universal to Close Ride

Fast & Furious is one of the most beloved movie franchises of all time, grossing over $6 billion in the past 22 years. Theoretically, a series dedicated to speed and thrills should translate to a theme park attraction that’s equally adored. The reality, however, is quite the opposite.

Opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2015, Fast & Furious: Supercharged forms a part of the Park’s tram tour. The franchise’s Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) takes over the screens and diverts riders into a warehouse to protect them from Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

Mostly composed of screens – for which riders need to wear 3D glasses – the addition received mixed reviews that were positive enough to send the attraction to Universal Studios Florida.

There, however, reactions have been far from mixed. Fans have long lamented the addition of yet another screen-based attraction to the Park, with their sentiment so overwhelmingly negative that Universal Creative Senior Vice President and CCO Thierry Coup later admitted that approving the Florida attraction was the “biggest mistake of [his] career.”

Now, Guests are pushing for the ride to finally be removed from the Park. After initially thinking the theme park community was “memeing” about Supercharged, user ENGROT recently took to Reddit to declare the ride was “even worse than [they] imagined” and that “wasted the IP.”

Judging by the responses from fellow Universal fans, anti-Supercharged sentiment comes down to two main factors: a lack of thrills and a lack of budget.

“Universal took the cheap route on this one,” user Milla4Prez66 wrote. “Copying a piece of the Hollywood Studio Tour and trying to make a whole ride out of it. They also did this with the new Kong ride, but they at least added scenes and animatronics. Supercharged is the laziest and worst thing to ever happen at a Universal Park.”

The biggest issue is that it should’ve been so easy. Any high-speed attraction could’ve delivered the same adrenaline rush Fast & Furious lives to encapsulate. As one user points out, “Disney basically gave them a blueprint with Test Track.”

Instead, Universal replaced two classic attractions – Disaster!: A Major Motion Picture Ride…Starring You and Beetlejuice’s Rock and Roll Graveyard Revue – with a lackluster attraction that’s more liked for its line than the ride itself.

“The line was hilarious once I rode the ride,” wrote user Jagermonsta. “The ride attendants know it’s a shit ride and are in on the joke. The ride itself was so bad, I laughed the entire time. There is nothing good about this ride. It’s short, terrible storyline, bad acting, bad effects, and those stupid ass screen projections for the whole thing. It wraps up all the bad stuff Universal does for rides all in one.”

UCFknight2016, agreed, writing: “I rode it when it was pretty new and thought the line was the best part. I don’t understand how you get rid of the Earthquake and Disaster rides and put something so much worse there.”

The line in question sees Guests welcomed by live actors, who reveal the ride’s backstory and prep them for their street chase.

Now in its fifth year of operation at Universal Orlando, Fast & Furious: Supercharged is more than past its use-by date. If recent moves by Universal are anything to go by, they know it, too. Supercharged was the first attraction confirmed for Universal Studios Beijing, only to be quietly removed from its lineup not long after Florida’s opening.

A closure is already heavily rumored for Universal Studios Hollywood, as is a Fast & Furious roller coaster. With all the work going on at Universal Orlando Resort right now, here’s hoping a replacement for its most-hated attraction is part of the new blueprint.