‘Peter Pan’ Ride Reopens: Disney’s Sensitivity Updates Missing From Attraction

in Disneyland Paris

A colorful scene depicting a battle between Captain Hook and Disney's Peter Pan on the bow of a pirate ship on Peter Pan's Flight.

Credit: Disney

Disney’s just reopened one version of Peter Pan’s Flight – but hasn’t made the changes that many expected.

Peter Pan’s Flight has long been a staple at Disney’s theme parks, offering guests a whimsical journey through the world of Neverland. The attraction invites riders to soar in pirate ship-shaped vehicles above the iconic scenes of the story, from the Darling children’s London home to the enchanting landscapes of the island inhabited by Peter Pan, the Lost Boys, and co.

A scene from a Peter Pan-themed attraction featuring Captain Hook and Peter Pan dueling on a ship's bow. Captain Hook, donning his iconic red coat and hook for a hand, clashes swords with Peter Pan in his signature green attire. Nearby, Wendy watches with concern as the adventure unfolds.
Credit: Disney

You can currently find versions of the ride at Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland Park, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland. Despite the fact that it consistently draws lengthy lines (and wait times that regularly sit above 60 minutes), it’s generated some controversy in recent years for one scene.

Since its inception, the “Neverland tribe scene” has featured a chief in a headdress alongside tribesmen with exaggerated features and a seated Tiger Lily. However, in August, Walt Disney World Resort changed its version of the ride, with the new scene showing Tiger Lily and her grandmother dancing around the fire with men drumming in the background.

Peter, John, and Wendy animatronics on Peter Pan's Flight at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Disney released a statement on the changes: “In Peter Pan’s Flight at Magic Kingdom Park, a serene lagoon transitions into a mountaintop community where brightly colored teepees frame the Never Land Tribe’s harvest celebration. Here, Tiger Lily and her grandmother gracefully perform the traditional Fancy Shawl Butterfly Dance by the fire, capturing the vibrant spirit of the occasion.”

With Disneyland Paris recently shuttering its ride for maintenance, many assumed that it would reopen with the same new updates. However, as per DLP Report, the dark ride reopened in Fantasyland over the weekend, looking exactly the same as ever (with a few minor updates, as per your standard refurbishment).

🔧 Peter Pan’s Flight has reopened over the weekend and the Native American scene has not yet been modified. It’s unclear when it will be. Otherwise, the Attraction has received some routine maintenance.

 

While it may not have been updated this time, Disney has confirmed plans to revise the same scene in other versions of Peter Pan’s Flight worldwide. However, it has declined to provide a timeline for their completion.

The ongoing dialogue surrounding representation and cultural accuracy in theme park attractions is not unique to Peter Pan’s Flight. Back in June 2020, Disney announced the transformation of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which debuted at Magic Kingdom in June and is set to open at Disneyland in November.

The image shows the entrance sign for "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" with a water tower in the background that also reads "Tiana's Foods."
Credit: Disney

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s predecessor was based on the controversial film Song of the South (1946), which had long been criticized for its outdated and problematic representations of African American culture.

By reimagining the attraction to celebrate Tiana, the franchise’s first Black princess from The Princess and the Frog (2009), Disney honors her legacy while showcasing the rich culture of New Orleans.

There have also been rumors about Walt Disney Imagineering updating Haunted Mansion to remove the scene in which a corpse hanging from a noose appears above the heads of guests in order to avoid trivializing suicide. Some guests have complained that this scene feels particularly triggering, with petitions even set up in the past.

Three ghostly figures, illuminated in blue light, dressed in Victorian-era attire with top hats and formal suits, stand against a dark brick wall.
Credit: Disney

Disney has made no secret of its efforts to make its theme park attractions more sensitive. “We consider ourselves constant learners and as we identify ways that can make our attractions and experiences more authentic and relatable, and our stories connect more deeply to our guests, we make thoughtful changes,” Disney officials said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times in August.

