‘Peter Pan’ Ride Reopens: Disney’s Sensitivity Updates Missing From Attraction

Disney’s just reopened one version of Peter Pan’s Flight – but hasn’t made the changes that many expected.

Peter Pan’s Flight has long been a staple at Disney’s theme parks, offering guests a whimsical journey through the world of Neverland. The attraction invites riders to soar in pirate ship-shaped vehicles above the iconic scenes of the story, from the Darling children’s London home to the enchanting landscapes of the island inhabited by Peter Pan, the Lost Boys, and co.

You can currently find versions of the ride at Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland Park, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland. Despite the fact that it consistently draws lengthy lines (and wait times that regularly sit above 60 minutes), it’s generated some controversy in recent years for one scene.

Since its inception, the “Neverland tribe scene” has featured a chief in a headdress alongside tribesmen with exaggerated features and a seated Tiger Lily. However, in August, Walt Disney World Resort changed its version of the ride, with the new scene showing Tiger Lily and her grandmother dancing around the fire with men drumming in the background.

Disney released a statement on the changes: “In Peter Pan’s Flight at Magic Kingdom Park, a serene lagoon transitions into a mountaintop community where brightly colored teepees frame the Never Land Tribe’s harvest celebration. Here, Tiger Lily and her grandmother gracefully perform the traditional Fancy Shawl Butterfly Dance by the fire, capturing the vibrant spirit of the occasion.”

With Disneyland Paris recently shuttering its ride for maintenance, many assumed that it would reopen with the same new updates. However, as per DLP Report, the dark ride reopened in Fantasyland over the weekend, looking exactly the same as ever (with a few minor updates, as per your standard refurbishment).

🔧 Peter Pan’s Flight has reopened over the weekend and the Native American scene has not yet been modified. It’s unclear when it will be. Otherwise, the Attraction has received some routine maintenance.

