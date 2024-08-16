Disney Changes Culturally Insensitive Peter Pan Ride After 50+ Years

Disney has refreshed one of its most iconic theme park attractions.

Peter Pan’s Flight reopened Friday, August 16, following its rather lengthy refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom. The ride had been closed since July 8 and was not expected to reopen until August 21. However, Disney announced Peter Pan’s Flight would be returning to the Magic Kingdom weeks early, allowing guests to enjoy the classic dark ride once again.

The exact details of this refurbishment are unknown, but along with reported technical updates, a brand-new scene has debuted in Peter Pan’s Flight, replacing an often-criticized part of the ride.

Photos of the new scene were shared Twitter/X user CurseofCaricola, and are linked below.

Reopening of Peter Pan’s Flight at #WDW. Fresh coat of paint and the following scene changes. #peterpan #DisneyWorld #WaltDisneyWorld

The new scene depicts Tiger Lilly walking in a circle with another tribe member. A group of other members are sitting around a drum.

The previous scene featured Tiger Lilly and other tribe members sitting around a campfire, with the chief crossing his arms as the sound of drums could be heard.

Disney’s original Peter Pan from 1953 is a classic in many regards, but certain scenes in the film have drawn criticism for decades due to the film’s portrayal of Native Americans.

As a result, the ride’s handling of the original Native American scene drew the same criticism, which was heightened even further following Disney’s steps to becoming less culturally insensitive.

Over the last few years, The Walt Disney Company has taken great strides to make their rides, attractions, shows, restaurants, and other theme park experiences as inclusive and wholesome as possible. This meant the removal and overhaul of certain scenes on rides like Jungle Cruise and Pirates of the Caribbean, to name a few.

Perhaps the most notable example of this was the closure of Splash Mountain in 2023, a ride that had become legendary in the Disney parks but was also quite controversial.

The log flume adventure was inspired by Disney’s 1946 film Song of the South, which many have criticized for its portrayal of African Americans.

Splash Mountain operated for decades, but there were always concerns over its connection to the film.

This new Peter Pan change had been rumored for quite some time, with Disney now finally taking the steps necessary to refresh the iconic attraction for future generations to come.

Peter Pan’s Flight received a similar update back in 2022 that saw the “Indian Camp” be replaced by a new location named “Never Land Tribe.”

What do you think of these new changes to Peter Pan’s Flight at the Magic Kingdom?