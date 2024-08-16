Disney Defies George Lucas, Reinstates Removed ‘Star Wars’ Element 47 Years Later

Almost five decades later, Disney will reinstate an element of Star Wars that George Lucas himself removed.

The Star Wars franchise, created by George Lucas, began in 1977 with the release of the original Star Wars film, later retitled Star Wars–Episode IV: A New Hope. This groundbreaking space opera introduced audiences to a galaxy far, far away, featuring iconic characters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Darth Vader (James Earl Jones/David Prowse).

The original trilogy, complete with Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI—Return of the Jedi (1983), follows the Rebel Alliance’s fight against the evil Galactic Empire, culminating in Darth Vader’s redemption and the Empire’s defeat.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Lucas expanded the saga with a prequel trilogy, beginning with Star Wars–Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) and concluding with Star Wars–Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005).

These films explored the origins of Darth Vader, the rise of the Sith, and the fall of the Jedi Order, providing deeper context to the events of the original trilogy. Beyond the films, the Star Wars franchise included animated series like The Clone Wars, novels, comics, and a vast array of merchandise, solidifying its cultural impact.

In 2012, Lucasfilm, the company behind Star Wars, was sold to Disney, marking a new era for the franchise with the production of new films and series under Disney’s ownership.

Later this year, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, will follow The Acolyte as Lucasfilm’s latest TV series on Disney+. The studio has officially announced that Skeleton Crew will premiere in December, with the first episode set to air on December 3, 2024.

Skeleton Crew will return to the New Republic era, aligning with the timelines of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, shifting the focus away from the High Republic period. Jude Law, known for his role in Captain Marvel (2019), stars as Force-user Jod Na Nawood and leads the series.

The cast includes Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, and Kyriana Kratter as KB, forming the primarily child-centered Skeleton Crew. The show also features Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Jaleel White, and Nick Frost, who voices the droid SM 33.

PEOPLE recently unveiled new images of the cast in action, offering the first public look since the footage was shown at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

Jude Law shared with PEOPLE that Skeleton Crew focuses on the characters being in a “constant state of confusion and jeopardy,” emphasizing themes of teamwork, overcoming fears, and personal growth.

While the series aims to capture the spirit of 80s adventure films like The Goonies (1985), rumors about its early reception at Lucasfilm have emerged, signaling that the studio is not happy with the project thus far.

At this year’s D23 Expo 2024 in Anaheim, Southern California, more Star Wars news was revealed. While the focus was mainly on the addition of The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) to the Disney feature film catalog, other nuggets regarding the wider franchise were also revealed.

Screen Rant noted the models on display for the upcoming Skeleton Crew TV show, sharing how they include a few alien races “that will be part of the upcoming show.”

“Along with a Nikto, a Gran, and a droid, one of those models was a Shistavanen, a Star Wars species that bears a striking resemblance to werewolves,” Screen Rant shared.

The Shistavanen, also known as Shistavanen Wolfmen, is a species of lupine humanoids in the Star Wars universe. They originate from the planet Uvena Prime, located in the Uvena system.

Shistavanens are characterized by their wolf-like appearance, including pointed ears, sharp fangs, elongated snouts, and fur-covered bodies. Their keen senses, particularly their acute sense of smell and sharp eyesight, make them excellent hunters and scouts.

Shistavanens are often portrayed as solitary and wary of outsiders, preferring to keep to themselves and their own kind. This cautious nature has led them to be somewhat mysterious in the Star Wars lore, with only a few members of the species appearing in the broader narrative. One of the most notable Shistavanens is Lak Sivrak, who made a brief appearance in the Mos Eisley Cantina scene in 1977’s A New Hope.

However, while the Shistavanen made an appearance 47 years ago in A New Hope, George Lucas eventually removed the character in a later version of the prolific science-fiction movie.

“He was one of the background aliens at Mos Eisley Cantina in the original theatrical release, but Lucas cut him out in the 1997 special edition,” Screen Rant wrote. “Since they were removed in the special edition, Shistavanens have only appeared in Star Wars through off-screen media like the High Republic novels and comics, and Skeleton Crew will mark their first live-action appearance since 1977.”

In the expanded Star Wars universe, which includes novels, comics, and other media, Shistavanens are depicted as skilled warriors, often serving as scouts or mercenaries. Their homeworld, Uvena Prime, is known for its dense forests and rugged terrain, which have shaped the Shistavanens into a resilient and resourceful species.

While they are not a prominent species in the main films, their distinct appearance and characteristics have made them a memorable part of the Star Wars alien pantheon.

The removal of the Shistavanen character from A New Hope is not the only change George Lucas made to his movies with subsequent re-releases. Perhaps the most famous is the replacement of Sebastian Shaw with Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker’s Force ghost in the 2004 DVD re-release of Return of the Jedi.

Skeleton Crew will hit Disney+ this December, replacing Disney’s most contentious Star Wars project to date, The Acolyte, as the latest addition to the ever-expanding galaxy far, far away.

Are you looking forward to seeing Skeleton Crew this winter season? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!