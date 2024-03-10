Jude Law’s New ‘Star Wars’ Show Gets Exciting Disney+ Release Update

2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Star Wars. Several buzzy projects are slated to premiere on Disney+ in the coming months, including Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which, according to one of its stars, could be arriving sooner than expected.

As Star Wars fans well know, 2023 saw the release of several new Disney+ spinoffs, including Season 3 of The Mandalorian, the debut season of Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka series, The Bad Batch Season 2, Visions Volume 2, the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” video game, and new episodes of Young Jedi Adventures, in addition to many books and Marvel comics.

So far, 2024 is proving to be just as jam-packed, with new Star Wars projects like The Bad Batch Season 3, The Acolyte, Tales of the Jedi Season 2, and plenty more set to release throughout the year, including Season 1 of the Jude Law-led Skeleton Crew.

Perhaps one of the most surprising Star Wars projects currently in the pipeline at Lucasfilm, Skeleton Crew is co-created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford and supposedly follows Jude Law’s character, a Jedi, as he helps four lost children get back home after being lost in the galaxy.

Interestingly enough, the show also takes place in the “Mando-Verse,” AKA the shared universe of Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett, meaning we could see the Skeleton Crew team joining forces with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) down the line.

The series was initially scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in 2023, but given the unexpected events that transpired last year (i.e., the Hollywood strikes), it was postponed indefinitely. But now, we may have just received a hopeful update from one of its stars, Dane DiLiegro.

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Gets Hopeful Update

Speaking with The Direct during the red carpet premiere of his latest horror flick, Imaginary (2024), DiLiegro shared some new information about the release of Skeleton Crew, adding that even though his guess was “completely surmising,” he felt comfortable saying the TV show could hit Disney’s streaming service “by the fall,” maybe even “November:”

I’m hoping by the fall. If I were to guess… That’s completely surmising. There’s no information behind that. I know that Lucasfilm likes to release things around November-ish. So I’m hoping by then. I’ve been meaning to reach out to our director, David Lowery. He’s a friend of mine. But yeah, I don’t know. We’ll see. Maybe November. I know Lucasfilm is due for something pretty cool. And I think ‘Skeleton Crew’ might be that thing.

DiLiegro made sure to remain tight-lipped about his role in Skeleton Crew, which currently remains unknown. But according to the actor, “it’s not anything long or substantial,” even though his character will play a key role in “a really cool sequence:”

It’s fun. It’s not anything long or substantial… But it’s just a fun thing. And you know, it’s a really cool sequence.

Given the sheer amount of star power in front of and behind the camera — especially with Oscar-winning duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert set to helm an episode — DiLiegro could be right in saying that Skeleton Crew has the potential to be one of the “coolest” projects to come out of Lucasfilm as it looks to expand its presence on Disney+.

Of course, neither Lucasfilm nor the show’s creators have confirmed the release date for Skeleton Crew. Still, with Season 2 of Andor rumored to arrive in early 2025, it seems likely that Jude Law’s coming-of-age adventure could snag Star Wars’ favored time slot of October or November.

For now, only time will tell if Skeleton Crew was worth the wait. But considering that Lucasfilm has several more exciting movies and TV shows lined up, it’s certainly not the only thing fans have to look forward to.

What upcoming Star Wars movie or Disney+ series are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below!