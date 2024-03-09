‘The Mandalorian’ Star Denies Ulterior Motive for Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Movie

We’re still two years out from our next Star Wars movie, but fans already have a lot of questions about The Mandalorian & Grogu – namely, why Lucasfilm decided to make the film.

Despite the show’s creator Jon Favreau confirming that scripts were ready for the fourth season of The Mandalorian in 2023, Lucasfilm shocked fans by revealing in January that Mando’s next outing would be on the big screen.

Related: Announced ‘Mandalorian’ Project Canceled

The only reason given for the move so far is that Lucasfilm used last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike as an opportunity to reassess its priorities. To be cynical, this could be translated as “cash grab,” but those involved with the show are adamant that this is not the case.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Brendan Wayne – who serves as the physical double for Din Djarin, with Pedro Pascal now solely providing voiceover work – insisted that Favreau, at least, wouldn’t make the decision for that reason.

Related: Pedro Pascal Not in Latest ‘Star Wars’ Project, Actor Confirms

“I will tell you, honestly, like Jon [Favreau] would never do that,” he said. “I understand production, like the studio, being like, ‘Hey, you’re doing a movie, not doing season 4?’ If that’s how it occurred. That’s fair, because it’s in their best interest. They make more money off a movie, it’s not even close. It’s not even close!”

While he admitted that a theatrical outing probably makes Lucasfilm executives very happy, “Jon loves and honors everything he does, but specifically Star Wars, because for him, it means something beyond this moment. He would never do something half-assed. It matters too much to him.”

Related: ‘The Mandalorian’ Update Casts Doubt on Disney+ Return, Leaves Ahsoka to Lead Mando-Verse

Plus, as Wayne added, Dave Filoni – Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm – would “never let it happen.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters in 2026, serving as the franchise’s first film since Star Wars: Episode IX – Rise of Skywalker (2019), which was notoriously divisive among fans.

Are you excited for The Mandalorian & Grogu? Let us know in the comments!