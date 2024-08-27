Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Closes at Disney World, Splash Mountain Retheme Ended

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ceased operations at Magic Kingdom Park last weekend. Dozens of Central Florida Disney Park guests evacuated the log flume ride, and the closure impacted thousands with Virtual Queue or Lightning Lane Multi Pass reservations who were waiting to ride.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme of Splash Mountain opened in Frontierland this June. Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), Louis (Michael-Leon Wooley), and Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis) invite guests down to the Bayou. Help your favorite Disney Princess and friends prepare a band for a celebration in New Orleans!

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replaced Splash Mountain, which was controversial for its ties to the racist and widely banned Song of the South (1946). Though the attraction is decidedly less politically incorrect than its predecessor, it’s experienced many of the same maintenance issues.

Before Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened in June, Walt Disney World Resort canceled numerous Disney cast member and Annual Passholder previews of the ride after it broke down midday. The impressive, advanced animatronics often freeze, forcing a total reset of the attraction.

Issues persisted after the attraction officially opened to the public. Last weekend, Redditor u/wak320 was one of countless Magic Kingdom Park guests evacuated from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

Tiana’s in show exit

In the video, multiple log flume ride vehicles were backed up and motionless in the middle of the ride. Disney cast members eventually arrived and helped evacuate Disney Park guests.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure eventually reopened but has experienced other technical problems in the days since. On Monday morning, Magic Kingdom Park opened without three popular attractions: Magic Kingdom Park, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Space Mountain.

Disneyland Resort’s Splash Mountain also closed to make way for The Princess and the Frog. Princess Tiana and her friends will debut at Disneyland Park on November 15, 2024!

Have you ever evacuated an attraction at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? In the comments, share your experience with Inside the Magic.