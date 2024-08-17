Disney Doubles Down on Peter Pan Decision; Votes To Remove More Racist Elements

This week, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom revealed that they had updated the controversial scene in the iconic Peter Pan’s Flight attraction. This change reflects a broader effort to address issues of cultural sensitivity within its theme parks. The update, which reworks the depiction of Tiger Lily and other Native American characters in the attraction, marks a significant shift towards a more respectful portrayal.

Since the revised version was debuted, fans have engaged in heated disputes over this decision. While some commend Disney for taking a respectful and mindful approach to this reimagining, others feel that this interpretation is erasing a part of Disney’s history. However, Disney has doubled down on this choice by deciding to make this change at other attractions worldwide.

Related: Disney World Brings Back Offensive Character, Promises Not To Remove Him

Peter Pan’s Flight to Update Around the World

The refurbishment, which was completed as part of ongoing enhancements to the ride, has been met with mixed reactions from fans. Disney’s decision to revise the scene comes as part of a broader initiative to reassess and update aspects of its attractions that may be considered offensive or outdated. The move aligns with the company’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment for its guests.

Following this change, sources confirm that the updated version of the scene will also be implemented at Disneyland Paris. The update in Paris is scheduled to take place during the park’s next refurbishment window, from September 2 to 20.

The Peter Pan’s Flight Native American scene has been updated following a refurbishment at Magic Kingdom. According to @Attractions, Disney stated that the update will also be implemented at Disneyland Paris. The next refurbishment in Paris is planned for September 2 to 20. https://twitter.com/DLPReport/status/1824432830841024617

While some applaud Disney’s efforts to address past insensitivities and promote a more respectful representation of cultures, others express discomfort with the changes, feeling conflicted about altering classic attractions that have been a beloved part of Disney’s history. Regardless of the criticism, Disney seems unwavering in their decision on this change.

Disney has not provided extensive details about the specific changes made to the Peter Pan’s Flight scene in Disneyland Paris Resort, but the scene will likely reflect the one here in the United States. Fans also predict that the version of Tokyo Disneyland may eventually be changed as well.

As Disneyland Paris prepares for its own refurbishment, fans will be closely watching the changes and how they are received. The update to Peter Pan’s Flight is part of Disney’s broader strategy to review and revise elements of its attractions, ensuring they align with contemporary values and standards.

The updates to Peter Pan’s Flight serve as a reminder of the ongoing dialogue surrounding cultural representation in entertainment and the evolving expectations of audiences worldwide.