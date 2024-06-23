After an Outpour of Negative Feedback, Disney Attempts To Salvage Tiana’s Bayou Adventure With New Updates

Since beginning select preview service at Magic Kingdom Park earlier this month, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has not been without its fair share of controversy. The attraction, inspired by Princess Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, is Disney’s newest addition to Walt Disney World Resort, with another location coming to Disneyland Resort later this year.

Unfortunately, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has faced criticism from keen fans who were left somewhat underwhelmed by the level of excitement and visual appeal they had anticipated. Despite the initial enthusiasm surrounding the attraction, some visitors found that it did not quite meet their expectations in terms of thrilling experiences and captivating aesthetics.

It’s “Almost There”…

When Disney invests millions into a massive project like the retheming of Splash Mountain to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, fans expect perfection. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was set to be a magical experience inspired by the beloved Disney Princess Tiana and her colorful crew of friends.

This immersive attraction takes guests on a journey through the mystical bayous of New Orleans, where they can step into the enchanting world on this flume ride. As visitors board their boats, they are transported into a vibrant and colorful landscape filled with lush greenery, sparkling fireflies, and the sounds of jazz music filling the air.

Throughout the adventure, guests encounter familiar characters from the movie, such as Princess Tiana herself, Prince Naveen, and the jazz-loving alligator Louis. The attention to detail in recreating these characters and their personalities truly brings the story to life, making visitors feel like they have stepped into the animated film itself.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Received Mixed Feedback; Disney Responds

Disney has excelled in many areas of this attraction, including incredible animatronics, original music, elevated ride queues, and adorable original characters. However, some fans still think that the ride feels bare and that it lacks the emotional stakes that Splash Mountain had.

In an attempt to mend this issue, Disney has reportedly begun adding new props and decorations to the ride’s exterior. Fans on social media express excitement about these changes.

New props have been installed outside of Mama Odie’s house on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park! There’s new candles and Mardi Gras beads for Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen’s party. pic.twitter.com/KhyNsIiTKF — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) June 22, 2024

At the end of the day, it is refreshing to see Disney take into consideration the valid criticisms of this new attraction. Whether or not you like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, these new Disney Park additions will help further elevate this attraction at Magic Kingdom Park.