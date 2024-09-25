Jimmy Kimmel Retirement: 56-Year-Old Host Urged To Step Down After Missteps

Are things trending in the wrong direction for popular night show host Jimmy Kimmel?

Just recently, at the 2024 Emmys, Kimmel managed to once again upset viewers by interrupting a touching “In Memoriam” segment with an awkward joke while paying tribute to the late Bob Newhart.

According to The Mary Sue, the joke about an “award for most loved dead person” left viewers in stunned silence, with many expressing their discomfort on social media.

One viewer tweeted, “Why do we even let him go to these things anymore? He’s not funny. He often says such distasteful things.” It’s incidents like these that have led fans to push harder for Kimmel to step back from hosting roles.

The Retirement Talk for Jimmy Kimmel

What’s adding fuel to the fire is Kimmel’s repeated hints about retirement. Over the past few months, he has openly spoken about leaving his show in interviews.

Earlier this year, Kimmel said that this would “be his last contract.”

“I think this is my final contract,” Kimmel said. “I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now – each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough. It’s hard to yearn for it when you’re doing it.”

These kinds of vague comments have sparked a wave of speculation and, frankly, fatigue among his fanbase. Many believe that Kimmel might be dragging out the idea of retirement just to keep people guessing, and it’s not sitting well.

“Well, it’s funny because now I’ve had to say, ‘No, I’m not retiring,’ ” the ABC host told Extra. “I don’t know, it’s something that got, you know how it is … you say one little thing and then it gets blown up. I guess I should be flattered that people care. Most of my staff cares. Well, yeah, I don’t know what America would do without me.”

Some fans are interpreting his continued controversial behavior as a sign that he’s no longer fully invested in his career. Rather than bowing out gracefully, he appears to be trudging along, causing more frustration among viewers than laughter. And for those who once supported him, that’s becoming difficult to watch.

Fans’ Growing Frustration with Jimmy Kimmel

It’s safe to say that some fans are growing increasingly tired of Kimmel’s antics. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

One fan tweeted after the Emmys, “Can we just all collectively agree to force Jimmy Kimmel into retirement? It’s not just about one joke gone wrong — it’s a pattern of behavior that has been building for years.”

For years, Kimmel has been a mainstay at awards shows like the Emmys and Oscars, but fans are starting to question why he’s still invited to host these major events. One Twitter user put it bluntly, writing, “How do I get Jimmy Kimmel banned from all award shows?” It’s clear that for a growing number of people, Kimmel is no longer the funny, relatable host they once enjoyed watching.

A Step Towards the Exit?

With all of the recent backlash, Kimmel’s future in the entertainment industry looks uncertain. His repeated mentions of retirement, combined with his growing list of controversies, suggest that he might be on his way out.

However, it doesn’t seem like Kimmel is in a rush to make that decision. While he continues to hint at stepping away from his show, his actions at major events like the Emmys indicate that he’s still holding onto his platform — for better or worse.

Some fans feel like Kimmel should take these controversies as a sign that it’s time to leave the spotlight. Whether it’s the jokes about serious topics or the awkward comedic bits that fall flat, Kimmel’s continued presence feels like a misstep to many viewers.

Is Retirement the Answer?

The question on everyone’s mind is: should Kimmel retire? For some, the answer is a resounding yes.

His repeated retirement hints feel like a tease at this point, and many fans think it’s time for him to follow through on those comments. In fact, the growing discontent around Kimmel by many fans at events like the Emmys could very well be the tipping point.

Ultimately, the night show host will still be around for the next couple of years — regardless of what fans think — but it will be interesting to see what he decides when his contract comes up, particularly as he looks to be more involved in the life of his family moving forward.

Who would you want to see replace Jimmy Kimmel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!