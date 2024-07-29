Jimmy Kimmel Retirement: Replacement Shared for 21-Year-Old Show

Jimmy Kimmel has been a staple of late-night television for more than two decades at this point, but his time may soon be coming to an end.

As the late-night television landscape faces potential changes, speculation has been rife about Jimmy Kimmel’s future. Recently, fans have noticed Kimmel’s absence from Jimmy Kimmel Live!, prompting discussions about his potential retirement.

Kimmel, who burst on to the scene of late-night TV in the early 2000s, has taken breaks periodically to recharge and spend time with his family. However, this current hiatus has come amid more significant discussions about his long-term plans.

In a recent interview, Kimmel hinted at the possibility of retirement, stating that he has a little over two years left on his current contract, which could be his last. This revelation has led to widespread speculation about who might succeed him if he decides to step down.

“I think this is my final contract,” he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now — each time I think that, and then it turns out to not be the case… “I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good,” he noted. “That seems like enough.”

Kimmel, born on November 13, 1967, began his career in radio before transitioning to television. His big break came as the co-host of Win Ben Stein’s Money, earning him a Daytime Emmy Award and setting the stage for his move to late-night television.

In 2003, Kimmel launched Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, which quickly became known for its mix of comedy, celebrity interviews, and musical performances. Kimmel’s relatable personality and sharp humor made him a beloved figure in the late-night arena. Memorable segments like “Mean Tweets” and “Lie Witness News” became popular with the show’s fan group.

The Expanded List of Potential Jimmy Kimmel Replacements

With Kimmel potentially nearing retirement, the entertainment world is buzzing with speculation about his replacement. Inside the Magic previously gave you a list of possible candidates, but here’s an expanded list of who could take over Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

1. Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith, a prominent ESPN sports commentator, has expressed a strong interest in transitioning to late-night television.

Known for his energetic and opinionated style, Smith has guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! and discussed his desire to become Kimmel’s successor. His experience in sports commentary and charismatic presence could bring a unique perspective to the show.

2. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish’s vibrant personality and comedic talent make her a top contender.

Her breakout role in Girls Trip (2017) showcased her ability to captivate audiences, and her subsequent rise in Hollywood has solidified her as a leading comedic voice. Haddish’s hosting experience at various award shows demonstrates her capability to handle the pressures of a nightly talk show, making her a strong candidate.

3. Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj, former host of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and a former correspondent on The Daily Show, is known for his political humor and has a loyal following.

4. Tucker Carlson

Would you like a name that would absolutely shake up the world? Jimmy Kimmel has openly been left-leaning during his tenure on the show.

What if ABC flipped the script and went in the opposite direction? It’s not going to happen, but there were several viral rumors surrounding Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens forming their own show on ABC, so you have to at least mention it as a possibility – even if that doesn’t seem tangible on the surface, knowing Disney.

5. Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee, host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, has extensive experience in late-night television.

6. John Mulaney

John Mulaney, a stand-up comedian and former writer for Saturday Night Live, brings a unique blend of humor and charm to the table. Mulaney’s witty observational comedy and engaging stage presence have made him a favorite among comedy fans.

7. Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah, who recently stepped down as the host of The Daily Show, is well-suited for the late-night format. Noah’s global perspective, humor, and ability to connect with audiences on a personal level have made him a beloved figure in comedy. His experience and popularity position him as a strong candidate for taking over Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

8. Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh, who previously hosted A Little Late with Lilly Singh, has demonstrated her ability to handle the demands of late-night television. Her experience as a YouTube star and late-night host makes her a versatile and capable successor.

9. Michael Che

Michael Che, co-anchor of Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, has the comedic chops and experience needed for late-night television. Che’s sharp wit, insightful commentary on current events, and ability to deliver punchy one-liners make him a strong contender. His transition to a full-time late-night host role could bring a fresh and edgy perspective to the show.

10. Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn, known for her work as a correspondent on The Daily Show and her roles in various television series and films, brings a blend of humor and charm that could resonate well with late-night audiences. Munn’s experience in both comedy and acting, combined with her engaging personality, makes her a strong candidate for taking over Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! takes place on weeknights beginning at 11:35 p.m. E.T. on ABC.