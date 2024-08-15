Home » Disney

Jimmy Kimmel Sees the End Coming for His Late-Night Career

in Disney, Television

Posted on by Rick Lye
A man with short dark hair and a beard, wearing a gray suit and black tie, smiles while standing on a stage reminiscent of a late-night talk show. The background is a cityscape at night with buildings and a large moon visible in the sky.

Credit: Disney/ABC

Earlier this summer, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Host Jimmy Kimmel took a break from the show. Rumors swirled that Kimmel was going to leave his late-night show on ABC.

Three men are seated during a late-night talk show. The host, Jimmy Kimmel, wearing a suit and seated at a desk, is smiling and raising his glass for a toast with two guests. One guest is wearing a white and green outfit while the other guest is in a suit. The background features a cityscape.
Credit: Disney/ABC

However, Kimmel revealed that his son, Billy, had his third open heart surgery, and he stepped away from his show for a short period to be with his son while he recovered.

Kimmel has been hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, and his contract ends at its end. 2025, rumors swirled that Kimmel would leave his show to be with his family. However, a Kimmel representative said he had not decided on the show’s future.

Kimmel is number one in Late Night with 18-49-year-olds, while The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is number one in overall ratings.

Two photos side by side: The first could be mistaken for a guest on a late-night talk show, an adult with short dark hair, a beard, and mustache, wearing a suit and tie against a blue background. The second shows a smiling baby lying on a textured cream blanket, wearing a striped outfit with an open collar.
Credit: Inside the Magic

However, in a new interview, Kimmel admitted that he doesn’t think he will be hosting his show 10 years from now, but it’s not for the reasons you think.

Kimmel believes all late-night television shows will be canceled within the next decade as the demise of network television continues.

Kimmel  said: 

I don’t know if there will be any late-night television shows on network TV in 10 years. Maybe there’ll be one but there won’t be a lot of them. Maybe more significantly, the fact that people are easily able to watch your monologue online the next day, it really cancels out the need to watch it when it’s on the air and once people stop watching it when it’s on the air, networks are going to stop paying for it to be made.

Jimmy Kimmel said network TV won’t last much longer with so many options. The Walt Disney Company has dealt with this decline in ratings on its network TV channels for years.

A young boy in a red shirt sits next to a bearded man wearing a blue and white cap with red text, reminiscent of Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show. The boy gazes off into the distance while the man looks at him with a thoughtful expression. The background is blurred with soft lighting.
Credit: Disney/ABC/Good Morning America

Disney CEO Bob Iger has not decided what to do with Disney’s network TV channels, which have become a net loser for the company. Plans are in the works to spin off ESPN to a streaming-only platform, but ESPN has something that the other network channels don’t have: sports.

If Kimmel is right about the decline of the late-night talk show, television is losing a program that has existed since its inception. Johnny Carson, David Letterman, and Jay Leno all made their names as late-night hosts.

It would also mean the loss of current shows and hosts like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers, who have become comedy mainstays.

A man with a mustache, wearing a suit and red striped tie, delivers a news report in a studio. The screen displays the text "NEWS ALERT" on a badge and "IMPORTANT NEWS UPDATE" in bold letters. The background features an abstract blue and black design as he discusses Jimmy Kimmel stepping down from his late-night talk show.
Credit: Screenshot/Disney/ABC

The Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel also discussed his decision not to host this year’s Academy Awards Show.

Kimmel said:

I just decided I didn’t want to deal with that this year. It was just too much last year. You wind up pushing everything off ’til after the Oscars, and then you have to do everything you promised to do after the Oscars.

Jimmy Kimmel fired by ABC. Jimmy Kimmel on Collage
Credit: Inside the Magic

Kimmel has hosted the Academy Awards four times, but with his family obligations and his show, he does not see himself going back anytime soon.

There is no word yet on who will host this year’s Oscar ceremony.

What do you think of Kimmel’s prediction of the downfall of late-night television?

in Disney, Television

Tagged:ABCJimmy Kimmel

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Comments Off on Jimmy Kimmel Sees the End Coming for His Late-Night Career