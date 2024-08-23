Abrupt Shutdown Sparks Outrage, Six Flags Addresses Amusement Park Crisis

Six Flags has confirmed a sudden shutdown at one of its most significant locations, trapping hundreds of guests in the amusement park.

During the past few weeks, inclement weather has heavily impacted theme park operations across the nation and beyond the United States borders.

Popular theme parks, such as Hersheypark, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Carowinds, and Dorney Park, were forced to cease all operations and shut their gates, prioritizing the health and safety of all guests and employees.

Sadly, Six Flags has been put in the eye of the storm, with a sudden shutdown sparking outrage among netizens.

Six Flags Mexico was recently struck by a storm that affected operations on several attractions due to the amusement park’s outdoor nature. However, the abrupt shutdown of one attraction sparked particular debate online.

TikTok user @erikavenegas60 posted a video in which dozens of guests, including herself and her partner, remained suspended at over 200 feet above the ground due to Supergirl Sky Flight’s immediate shutdown. The thrilling attraction is the tallest spinning ride in the region.

Guests could be seen trying to remain calm while struggling to cover themselves from the heavy rain and strong winds. “I didn’t know if I was shaking due to the cold of the fear,” the user added.

“But they gave us a sweatshirt so we wouldn’t get cold,” the guest detailed the resolution of the fearsome incident. The video went viral almost immediately, with local and international news outlets sharing the terrifying scene.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

TikTok user @palafox1590 shared another angle of the incident, posting a video taken from the ground. He captured the moment the attraction was slowly lowered to evacuate all guests.

“I assume it was to ensure their safety,” the user added about the sudden stop. You can see that video below or click here to watch it.

(Translated) These buddies got wet on Supergirl #sixflagsmexico #supergirl #180824 #lluviasfuertes #CapCut

Both videos received mixed reactions from viewers, including several who took the incident with humor and said they would be proud to wear the sweatshirt guests were given as a trophy for surviving the incident.

Some viewers commented that visiting Six Flags Mexico in August is a terrible decision, as rain in the region is unpredictable. One viewer commented, “Don’t go to Six Flags during rainy season. You can’t even enjoy it, and the park becomes a chaos.”

Additionally, many were horrified by the amusement park’s reaction. “They were given sweatshirts after being evacuated. Six Flags is a real one for this,” one viewer commented, to which another responded, “But who would avert the danger of being struck by lightning?”

A couple of viewers pointed out that the attraction has a lightning rod on top of it, soothing viewers’ concerns.

Six Flags Mexico officials addressed the incident and the park’s reaction in a press release published yesterday, August 22. The statement reads:

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, an intense sudden rain forced the temporary shutdown of many rides and attractions at Six Flags Mexico, including Sky Screamer. As part of this process, theme park personnel followed the safety protocols established by the ride’s manufacturer, and all guests were safely evacuated. Unfortunately, the storm intensified during the evacuation, creating an uncomfortable moment for our guests. Theme park personnel looked after all guests and no incidents were reported. Sky Screamer resumed its normal operations shortly after. At Six Flags Mexico, the safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. We seek to offer the best entertainment alternative for the whole family.

Unfortunately, the park’s statement received mixed reactions from fans as well. Some commented that the incident was completely normal, and they wouldn’t hesitate to revisit Six Flags.

However, many criticized the park’s reaction. “Wouldn’t the protocol be not to operate the ride and send guests up when a storm of that magnitude is approaching?” one user commented.

User @Mmmm14584004 commented, “I hope those 32 people file a lawsuit for negligence and demand reparations. An accident could’ve happened at that height and with that rain intensity, and a blackout would’ve been more expensive.

@DatoCuriosoAme criticized officials’ response, commenting, “First of all, why do you release a statement four days after the incident? Second, I highly doubt that’s the protocol. Will you give the victims any monetary compensation?

Fortunately, despite the divisive responses, no guests were injured during the sudden shutdown of Supergirl Sky Flight, as amusement park officials assured.

