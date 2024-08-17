Guest Suffers Grotesque Accident Aboard High-Speed Roller Coaster

A guest suffered a grotesque accident while riding a high-speed roller coaster at Six Flags, shocking bystanders and sparking debate online.

Experiencing a high-speed roller coaster for the first time is probably one of the most exciting experiences a guest could have at their favorite theme park. However, while having an accident is the last thing going through their minds, there is always a possibility to end the day on an unfortunate note.

Sadly, that happened recently at Six Flags Great America, with a guest shocking employees and witnesses after having a grotesque accident riding one of the park’s most thrilling attractions.

TikTok user @maniachkaa_666 recently posted a video of the disgusting accident, showing how theme park employees had to handle the situation and sparking debate among viewers.

In the video, we can see a Six Flags employee hosing down one of the seats on X Flight, a high-speed, high-thrill roller coaster at Six Flags Great America, after a guest reportedly relieved themselves on the ride. “Someone just sh1t himself on the ride,” the user said.

Viewers were quickly disgusted by the scene. One commented, “Not going in that ride anymore,” while another added, “WHY DID IT HAVE TO BE MY SIX FLAGS.”

Some were understanding of the situation and felt empathy for the guest. One user commented, “Honestly I feel so bad for them that must have been so embarrassing poor person.” However, many were shocked after realizing that guests were still waiting to ride the roller coaster and use the seat where someone had relieved themselves.

One user joined the conversation by saying, “And they just standing in line watching and waiting for the seat cause hey a little dookie don’t hurt nobody.” Several viewers were outraged after seeing the theme park employee hose down the seat with water, disturbed by the lack of cleaning protocols.

A viewer shared their experience with a similar incident, commenting, “Hell no they made me sit on one when someone threw up and I found a chunk on the seat.”

However, one user who is likely familiar with cleaning protocols after accidents like this shared, “For everyone saying ‘just water.’ No, not just water. Protocol entails water to get the chunks off, send around on an empty cycle to air dry, when it comes back it’s heavy on the disinfectant.

The user continued, “A thorough wipe down and another empty cycle air dry. It’s then checked to see if anything was missed. If it’s good to go, they start loading again. This is the same protocol used for any bodily fluids including but not limited to: vomit, poop, blood, spit, and snot.”

While knowing the protocol enforced for these unfortunate incidents is reassuring, the original poster did not provide further details on this case’s process. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a guest ruined the day for themselves and other guests by having a disgusting accident.

Inside the Magic reported on a guest who accidentally relieved themselves aboard Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Iron Gwazi, one of the park’s most popular roller coasters, causing a temporary shutdown. The incident caused all kinds of reactions, from disgusted viewers to those who took it with humor.

Similarly, a guest ruined the experience for dozens of parkgoers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort after a guest shamelessly passed gas after the doors of the Star Tours vehicle had been shut. This triggered retching sounds and caused nasty looks among guests trying to figure out who had the audacity.

Remember that you have the final word. Share your opinion on this grotesque accident and how Six Flags employees handled the incident with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!