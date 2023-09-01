Guest Covered in Vomit Forced To Leave Disney Park

Ending up covered in vomit and being forced to leave a Disney Park is not exactly what most parkgoers have on their bucket lists, but a guest recently wrote this less-than-magical incident in their memory book.

Disney Parks worldwide are home to family-friendly rides inspired by beloved Disney movies like Dumbo, Winnie the Pooh, and Peter Pan — which will soon undergo a “woke” adjustment — and iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain, and more.

However, some rides offer a higher level of thrill for parkgoers, but that isn’t always a good thing, as a group of guests recently found out in a less-than-magical incident.

Redditor u/Cheesestrings89 recently shared their disgusting experience at Disneyland Paris, commenting they were forced to leave the park with an awful and long-lasting sensation.

The parkgoer commented that, back in 2019, they were in line for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril behind a woman talking about how nervous she was to experience the intense ride and how she was considering leaving the queue before her partner convinced her to stay, which is not a great start to the story.

The Redditor continued to detail that the woman ended up sitting directly in front of her and that everything was good when the ride started until they got to the loop.

“She proceeded to vomit everywhere and I got covered in it. After the ride I had to run back to hotel and have 3 showers before I felt clean!!”

The parkgoer didn’t share any more details about the incident. Still, imagining the revulsion riders must’ve felt after the disgusting incident, it’s no surprise the unfortunate event forced them out of the Park, rushing back to their hotel rooms to take a shower (or more than one).

Disneyland Paris describes Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril as follows:

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril: a Whip Cracking Adventure from the Very Beginning Sent to investigate what happened to an earlier expedition, you soon discover something is far from normal in the Temple of Peril. The base camp is deserted of people yet full of their clothes, food and equipment. A sudden exit seems likely. But why? Above the swaying canopies stands a temple ruin, below your feet is a well-trodden path. As you meander your way through dense undergrowth, stone snake sculptures (yes snakes!) jump out and stare menacingly at you. A faint rumble and screaming can be heard in the distance. ‘You’re getting closer’, whispers the breeze. The Search Picks Up Speed

After clambering to the Temple of Peril entrance you board a railed vehicle, hoping it will lead you to the missing expedition party. The rickety cart climbs a chain lift to the top of the excavation site. You look for signs of life, but before you can catch your breath a mysterious force sends the cart into an out-of-control spiral of twists and turns through the darkest corners of this cursed ruin. Forget finding your friends, you’re going to need all the courage of Indiana Jones to get out alive!

What do you think of this incident? Have you ever seen something similar at a Disney Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!