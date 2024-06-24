Six Flags Enforces New Reservation Protocol for 2024, Rejecting Paid Visitors

There have been a lot of controversial changes at the Six Flags theme parks as of late, and now, one of the most controversial theme park additions that has been introduced since the pandemic shut down theme parks around the world is being introduced at the theme park giant.

If you haven’t guessed it just yet, that controversial soft spot is theme park reservations, which basically means that in addition to purchasing a ticket, you need to reserve your spot in a park or in a line to enjoy what you paid for.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the travel industry was undeniable, forcing temporary closures at even the most beloved destinations. One such closure was Walt Disney World Resort, the “Most Magical Place on Earth.” While some states opted for stricter measures, Florida sought a swifter economic recovery, leading to Disney World being among the first tourist destinations to reopen. However, this reopening came with a new set of challenges.

The once-bustling theme parks had to adapt to a new reality. To ensure guest safety and proper social distancing, Disney implemented capacity restrictions. Gone were the days of shoulder-to-shoulder crowds strolling down Main Street, U.S.A. This necessitated the creation of a park pass reservation system.

Guests, in addition to purchasing a Disney ticket, now needed to reserve a specific day and park for their visit. However, due to the limited capacity, securing these reservations proved difficult. Disney’s Hollywood Studios, boasting immense popularity, often sold out park passes a month in advance, followed by Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

As the pandemic receded and park attendance normalized, the reservation system remained in place. This persisted until recently, when Disney announced a significant change: theme park reservations would no longer be required for date-based tickets. Guests purchasing these tickets are now free to visit the park on their chosen date without the need for a separate reservation.

This shift signifies a return to a pre-pandemic level of operational flexibility for Disney World. While the reservation system served its purpose during a time of crisis, its removal streamlines the guest experience and allows for greater spontaneity in park visits.

Six Flags hadn’t implemented this reservation system, until now.

The corporation has been undergoing a lot of change lately, specifically due to their merger with Cedar Fair coming to a close in a mere number of days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the forthcoming entity born from the highly anticipated merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags, has officially revealed its leadership team. This announcement precedes the official union on July 1st, 2024, as outlined by Six Flags.

The newly formed Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will be steered by Richard Zimmerman, currently serving as the President and CEO of Cedar Fair. His appointment to this role signifies a commitment to both continuity and seasoned leadership during this crucial integration period. Zimmerman’s extensive experience in the amusement park industry positions him well to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by this merger.

The new entity will establish its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Additionally, it will maintain “significant finance and administrative operations” in Sandusky, Ohio. This strategic decision reflects a balanced approach, fostering efficiency through centralized leadership in Charlotte while preserving existing infrastructure and expertise in Sandusky.

The merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags is poised to create a true titan within the amusement park industry. The combined company will boast an impressive portfolio of 42 amusement parks and nine resort properties spanning 17 states, Canada, and Mexico.

This expanded footprint positions Six Flags Entertainment Corporation as a dominant player in the global leisure and entertainment market, with the potential to offer unparalleled experiences to a wider audience. With Richard Zimmerman at the helm, the newly formed corporation appears well-equipped to capitalize on the immense potential of this ambitious union.

Considering the negative press Six Flags has been undergoing lately, with the overwhelming upcharges that they are serving their guests, fans are hoping that this will signify a positive change and cater to the overall guest experience and not detract from it.

At Six Flags Great America, the base charge for any and all purchases has risen to $1.30, which means that if you are looking to purchase a water bottle, you will instantly be adding a surcharge of $1.30 to that total, a total that has been slowly rising with no cap and guests are not happy.

One recent guest took to Trip Advisor to share their discovery of the price hikes:

“It’s been about seven years since I was here, but things have only gotten worse. I noticed fewer staff, less picnic tables, less families, and more groups of teenagers (on a Sunday during the day). As someone else commented, you can’t bring in food or drink, so if you spend some time there you are stuck with their rip-off prices for food. Want a turkey leg for $18? Actually the “surcharge” they slap on all purchases adds an additional $!.30 to any purchase you make. So apparently the $17.99 turkey leg would cost you an additional $1.30. According to their customer support, they charge the additional $1.30 on all purchases. Why? Because they can get away with it. Don’t you just love places that charge high prices and then go out of their way to nickel and dime you to death?”

Their review was a two out of five-star experience.

Now, the newest attraction at Six Flags Great America, Sky Striker, has added reservations.

The Six Flags Great America website notes, “A limited amount of reservations will be available each operating day at the ride entrance. One reservation per person per day. Each person must be at the ride entrance to receive their own reservation. Attraction Access Passes will have a limited amount of reservations available at the Ride Information Center.

Reservations for Sky Striker will be offered each day for the first few weeks of operation. Please visit the ride entrance to secure your reservation for the day.”

While this is not an additional cost, per the website, it is an extra step that, much like Disney guests, some Six Flags guests will also be unaware of, and when they head to line up for the new attraction, they will likely be met with disappointment if reservations are all gone.

This is much like the virtual queue system that Disney has in place for its more popular attractions. At EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a virtual queue ride where you have to sign up for the queue either at 7:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. in order to secure a spot in line. The same applied to TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.

Sky Striker is the newest pendulum-swinging thrill attraction, described as:

“Prepare to achieve new altitudes on Sky Striker, a high-flying, soaring adventure. Sky Striker will send you into the clouds as you swing back and forth on its massive pendulum, creating the ultimate stomach-drop feeling as you touch the sky. Hold on tight as Sky Striker takes you 172 feet into the air, swinging through the sky at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour. Take in unique views of Six Flags Great America as you soar along 130-degree swings of the towering pendulum, nearly going upside down. As you swing through the clouds you will also spin, adding even another dimension to this maximum-thrills experience. This first-of-its-kind ride for the park creates a freefall sensation like no other. As Sky Striker lowers you back down to earth, you’ll already be raring to go on your next journey through the sky.”

The ride debuts days after the terrifying accident in Oregon was reported, with the same style ride vehicle. On Friday, June 14 the world saw 28 passengers on Portland’s Oaks Amusement Park’s AtmosFEAR at approximately 2:55 p.m., when the ride abruptly halted, leaving them all suspended upside down in its “apex position,” as per the park’s statement.

What do you think of this new reservation system being added to Six Flags?