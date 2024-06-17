Six Flags “Hotel” Guests Expected to Sleep Outside, Hundreds of Dollars Required

If you have ever had the desire to sleep inside of a theme park, we have a solution for you, but there is a catch — you will not be sleeping in a hotel room.

Six Flags Great Adventure, nestled in Jackson Township, New Jersey, has been a staple for thrill-seekers on the East Coast since 1974. Spanning over 350 acres, the park boasts a diverse collection of heart-pounding roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, water rides, live shows, and captivating dining experiences.

Six Flags Great Adventure has consistently ranked among the most popular amusement parks in the world. In 2019, the park welcomed over 2.4 million guests, solidifying its position as a major tourist destination in New Jersey.

Six Flags Great Adventure caters to adrenaline junkies with a staggering twelve roller coasters, including some of the world’s most renowned thrill machines. Kingda Ka, the tallest and second-fastest roller coaster in the world, propels riders 456 feet into the sky at a staggering 128 miles per hour.

For those seeking a weightless experience, Zumanjaro Drop Ride plummets riders from a colossal 415 feet, delivering a breathtaking freefall sensation.

Beyond the record-breakers, the park offers a thrilling selection of coasters for all preferences. Nitro, known for its smooth inversions and high speeds, and Green Lantern, featuring a heart-stopping launch and multiple loops, provide exhilarating experiences. For a unique twist, The Joker takes riders on a “fourth-dimensional” adventure, combining inversions with a spinning car that twists independently from the track.

Six Flags Great Adventure caters to families as well. Youngsters can embark on a jungle safari adventure on Jungle Safari Off-Road Adventure, or experience the thrills of miniaturized coasters and classic carnival rides in the Bugs Bunny Land section of the park.

The park’s water park, Hurricane Harbor, offers a refreshing respite from the summer heat. Featuring wave pools, splash pads, and thrilling water slides, Hurricane Harbor provides a perfect opportunity for families to cool down and create lasting memories.

Six Flags Great Adventure offers a variety of live shows throughout the day, showcasing talented performers, acrobats, and captivating characters. Dining options abound, from classic amusement park fare like funnel cakes and popcorn to sit-down restaurants offering a wider variety of cuisines.

The park also hosts seasonal events throughout the year, including Fright Fest for Halloween and Holiday in the Park for the winter holidays, transforming the park into a festive wonderland with dazzling lights, special shows, and holiday-themed treats.

Six Flags Great Adventure has solidified its place as a premier amusement park destination on the East Coast, so much so that in 2022, the park reported 2.535 million guests. With its record-breaking roller coasters, captivating family attractions, and commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences, Six Flags Great Adventure offers something for everyone.

Whether you’re seeking heart-pounding thrills, a day of family fun, or a refreshing escape from the summer heat, Six Flags Great Adventure promises an unforgettable adventure.

Still, the Six Flags brand is looking to be continuously more unique.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has recently unveiled its latest venture – Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa – at its expansive Six Flags Great Adventure park in Jackson, New Jersey. Nestled approximately 50 miles east of Philadelphia and 65 miles south of New York City, the new resort signifies a strategic move by Six Flags to capitalize on the growing trend of experiential tourism.

Savannah Sunset boasts 20 luxurious glamping suites, each meticulously designed with a safari motif to complement the park’s existing Wild Safari Adventure. This drive-thru experience allows guests to encounter over 1,000 animals, including elephants, tigers, zebras, and many more. The catch is, you will be glamping, and not staying in a hotel room.

Catering to diverse guest preferences, the resort offers two distinct suite categories: couples and family-style accommodations. Couples suites provide a king-sized bed, a comfortable living area, and a convenient kitchenette.

Family suites expand upon this foundation, offering additional sleeping arrangements (at least two beds) alongside the living space and kitchenette. All suites come with exclusive perks, including daily participation in a giraffe feeding experience, complimentary breakfast, and park access to all Six Flags Great Adventure locations.

Per Bloomberg, an additional layer of luxury is woven into the experience through delivery options for “conveniences such as avocado toast and Starbucks chai lattes” for suite guests. A two-night minimum stay is required, with rates starting around $600 per night during the peak summer season. Additionally, for safety reasons, all guests must be at least 5 years old.

While Disney does not offer campsites at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, the House of Mouse does have a similar safari theme resort where guests can watch animals roam through the Savannah from their bedroom.

This expansion into the hospitality sector represents a strategic move for Six Flags, particularly in light of its upcoming $1.88 billion acquisition by Cedar Fair LP. The relocation of the company’s headquarters from Arlington, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina further underscores Six Flags’ commitment to growth and diversification.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Six Flags Chief Marketing Officer Edithann Velez Ramey emphasized the company’s desire to cultivate an “experience economy” through unique offerings: “We needed to really deliver things that were special.”

Beyond the luxurious accommodations, Savannah Sunset offers an on-site restaurant featuring decadent meals, along with a spa specializing in unique treatments, including deep-tissue massages incorporating African rungu sticks, according to Bloomberg.

With the launch of Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa, Six Flags positions itself to not only maintain this impressive attendance but also to elevate the guest experience, solidifying its place as a premier destination in the competitive theme park industry.

You can take a look at the new “resort” below:

Considering we recently heard the news that Six Flags New Orleans, which has been closed for years, will become a new theme park without the Six Flags name attached, this news is much more positive, much like the forward direction of Six Flags Qiddiya, the theme park in development in Saudi Arabia which is expected to blow minds in 2025.

Would you go camping at Six Flags Great Adventure?