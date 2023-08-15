Fans in a Frenzy Over Six Flags Great Adventure New Coaster Teasers

Roller coaster enthusiasts across the country are ecstatic after Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, NJ, teased a potential new coaster.

Six Flags Great Adventure features some of the most iconic thrill rides on the planet. Not only is it home to the tallest roller coaster in the world, Kingda Ka, but it also has El Toro, voted the best wooden roller coaster in the United States. Add unique attractions like the Jersey Devil coaster, Skull Mountain, Fright Fest during Halloween, and the Wild Safari Drive-thru, and you have the makings of arguably the best amusement park in the country.

Naturally, fans of the New Jersey theme park are always chomping at the bit, wondering when the next big ride will be arriving. And according to Six Flags Great Adventure’s social media, Guests won’t have to be waiting for long.

Six Flags Great Adventure Teases New Attraction, Fans Go Wild

On August 9, Six Flags Great Adventure released a short video on their Twitter page showing the entrance to the park. However, what was particularly interesting was the caption reading, “Something’s missing…”

Naturally, this made Guests wild with speculation, noting that, unlike other Six Flags parks, Great Adventure doesn’t have a roller coaster running over the entrance. Many believe that the park specifically references a giga coaster since Fury 325 can be seen over the entrance of Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While this teasing and speculation was undoubtedly exciting, Great Adventure wasn’t done yet.

Just three days later, on August 12, Great America posted another cryptic Tweet, this time as a math equation. It read “4+50+48+15+24+10+436=” with no solution given. Obviously, this led to people trying to crack the code.

User Kyle Edward simply added the numbers together, saying, “587 Days Until Opening For The New Coaster, 03/21/2025. Seems legit.” Meanwhile, Scott Price took a different approach, breaking each number down individually, noting that the park’s 50th anniversary was coming up and it would be Great Adventure’s 15th roller coaster.

However, multiple users pointed out that it could be a Vekoma Super Boomerang, noting that 436 meters is the exact length of the ride. If this is the case, Six Flags Great Adventure would only be the second theme park in the world with this type of coaster, after Fantawild Wonderland in China.

While a giga coaster would be exciting, having a unique roller coaster that no other amusement park in the country has will continue to set Six Flags Great Adventure apart from its competitors. And with popular coasters returning across the country, Great Adventure could definitely use the press.

What attraction do you think Six Flags Great America is working on? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!