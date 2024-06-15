Tragic Theme Park Accident Leaves 28 Riders Trapped Upside Down; Entire Park Evacuated

Emergency crews in Oregon swiftly sprang into action to rescue 28 individuals stranded on a ride at Oaks Amusement Park. The heart-pounding incident unfolded as these guests found themselves stranded upside down for nearly half an hour.

Guests of the park watched this horrifying incident transpire before the entire property evacuated all guests. Now, victims and witnesses are calling out the amusement park for their response to the incident.

Tragic Accident at Historic Theme Park

Oaks Park, nestled in the heart of Southeast Portland, stands as a beloved landmark that captures the essence of community and fun. This historic amusement park, brimming with nostalgia and excitement, offers a plethora of activities for visitors of all ages. From thrilling rides to a charming roller rink, Oaks Park embodies the perfect blend of tradition and modern entertainment.

With its rich history and continuous commitment to providing quality experiences, Oaks Park remains a cherished gem in the bustling landscape of Portland. Whether you’re seeking thrills on the Ferris wheel or simply looking to unwind in nature, Oaks Park welcomes visitors with open arms and promises an unforgettable experience for all who enter its gates.

Unfortunately, this squeaky-clean reputation has been significantly tampered with after a worrying incident took place yesterday. On June 14, 2024, 28 guests were stranded upside down at the top of Oaks Park’s AtmosFEAR attraction. The website describes the attraction, saying:

“Our showstopping extreme attraction is one of our most popular! Two rides in one, you can opt to take it over-the-top thrill of the 360° ride or choose the 180° ride for a pendulum experience.”

According to sources on the scene, a ride operator called 911 after the attraction stalled. Soon after, the remaining guests were told via loudspeaker to evacuate the park immediately.

The passengers were finally brought back to the ground around 30 minutes after the incident took place; it took emergency responders 25 minutes to arrive. 27 passengers were assessed at the scene and cleared to go home, while one passenger with pre-existing conditions was sent to the hospital.

A Less Than Ideal Resolution

As of now, the website of Oaks Amusement Park states that the AtmosFEAR attraction will be closed indefinitely. As of now, no update has been given on the guest who was hospitalized.

One witness who was reporting from the scene revealed that Oaks Park offered all guests attending the amusement park a refund or a ticket exchange for another day. Many theme park fans online find this to be way too low of a reward for experiencing such a traumatic sight. One commenter says:

“SCHEDULED FOR ANOTHER DAY???? I’d never go back omg”

Hopefully, all riders from this incident have made a recovery. As this terrifying situation continues to unfold, Inside the Magic will update readers with the latest information.