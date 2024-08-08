It’s been just over a month since Disney World opened Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom. The ride’s debut in late June has been met with mostly positive reviews, except for one major flaw.

The major flaw that has brought down Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is that it just doesn’t seem to work properly. When it functions, it’s great, but guests never know if it will be operating at total capacity on that day or if they could be evacuated or delayed midway through the ride.

Before its closing, Splash Mountain had similar technical issues before its closing, but that was to be expected with a ride over 30 years old. However, during the extended downtime to replace Splash Mountain, Disney Imagineers did very little to replace the ride mechanisms that continually broke down.

The Walt Disney World Resort is left with egg on its face. Its newest attraction has been spotty at best since its opening, and The Walt Disney Company has a big decision to make.

A rumor has spread online that Disney will close Tiana’s Bayou Adventure for an extended period this fall to deal with the issues facing its new attraction. Disney is delaying the closure to accommodate guests who planned their Walt Disney World trip around the opening.

However, closing the newest Disney attraction will cause even more problems for the company. Disney World would have to shut down the ride during the busy fall and Christmas seasons, and there is no telling how long before all of the ride’s technical issues are fixed.

Unlike its counterpart at Walt Disney World, the new Disneyland attraction is waiting to announce an opening date until all of the new ride’s technical issues are fixed. It now appears that Disney rushed the new ride at Disney World into previews and opening to meet a deadline without fixing some of the ride’s glaring problems.

I think an autumn refurbishment for Tiana's Bayou Adventure is unavoidable at this point. Disney probably wants to get through the summer crowds (people who booked specifically to ride TBA) But it's clear the ride opened before it was ready and needs some love to fix these… pic.twitter.com/AGzSUXrNS4 — Mickey Central (@Mickey_Central) August 4, 2024

Guests expect an opening date for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Disneyland Resort to be announced this week at the D23 Expo. However, according to social media reports, the ride has already been running.

Closing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, even just for a week, would be a significant blow to Disney Imagineering, especially given that this is the only new attraction at Disney World that they were focused on at the time.

There is also additional pressure to fix the ride and add new attractions, given the scale of Univeral Orlando’s Epic Universe and a rumored new opening date. Disney will announce more new attractions at the D23 Expo, including a “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad update.” Still, those projects are years away from breaking ground, let alone completion.

Given the scope of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s public failure, Disney Imagineering must do something extraordinary to redeem itself.

How would you react to an extended closure to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to fix technical issues after only a few months of operation?