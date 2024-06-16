Less than two weeks until Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens to the public at the Magic Kingdom. But it’s also been about two weeks since the disastrous previews for the newest Disney World attraction started. We’ve learned and are learning that a lot can happen in two weeks.

Since the previews opened at the new Princess Tiana ride and some guests got their first look, the ride has been plagued by breakdowns, and riders have had to evacuate. Walt Disney Imagineering closed the previews for a few days, drained the water, and hopefully fixed the problems on the new ride.

Among the many problems that have plagued Walt Disney World’s newest ride are broken animatronics, malfunctioning screens, and massive delays at the drops. Disney’s latest move shows that the company is in full panic mode over the issues that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been facing.

While the new Princess Tiana ride has malfunctioned, Disney fans loyal to Splash Mountain have taken social media to gloat over the issues. However, Disney has found a way to counter their glee.

According to a new report, Disney has started hiring social media influencers to bash Splash Mountain and remind fans why the Walt Disney World ride had to be shut down. These influencers are using their Instagram stories to remind fans that Splash Mountain continually broke down and desperately needed an update.

These social media influencers are also reminding guests of the ride’s racist past. The original Splash Mountain was based on the Disney film Song of the South (1946).

Song of the South is Disney’s most racist film due to its depiction of the Uncle Remus character. Part of the campaign is to remind guests that the Magic Kingdom ride has a racist past and potentially guilt them into halting their campaign against Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Disney hosting and paying influencers to Trash Splash now. If the ride was so much better, this wouldn’t be necessary. They’re in full on panic mode. They never had to do something like this for other ride replacements. pic.twitter.com/MNhkzSZQaa — Dark Oswald (@BrerOswald) June 16, 2024

Despite Disney’s attempts to silence critics of the newest Walt Disney World ride, every story about a ride breakdown or issue fuels fans who miss their beloved Splash Mountain. However, despite those voices growing louder, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open on June 28, no matter what Splash Mountain fans seem to believe.

While the Florida ride suffers through its previews, Disney Imagineers appear to be learning valuable lessons and attempting to make some wholesale changes to the attraction for its Disneyland debut. Part of the changes are due to the smaller footprint in California, but that will help make the storyline more cohesive.

They got egg in the face an’ ‘stead o’ blamin’ themselves they is blamin’ customa’s pic.twitter.com/YlIFC8vKJJ — Brer Rabbit (@BriarPatchz) June 16, 2024

So, while Splash Mountain fans and Disney influencers battle it out on social media, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure keeps trucking down to New Orleans and prepares for its late June opening.

