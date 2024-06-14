Eighteen Months After Being Shown the Door, Br’er Rabbit Returns to the Magic Kingdom

It’s been over 18 months since Br’er Rabbit and his friends on Splash Mountain retired at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. Minus a few small Easter Eggs in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Br’er Rabbit has mostly vanished from Disney World after Splash Mountain was shuttered.

Splash Mountain was banished because of what some believed was its racist past. The ride was based on Song of the South (1946), which includes the Uncle Remus character, which some think is racist.

However, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening to the public later this month and already in previews for cast members, DVC members, and season pass holders, Br’er Rabbit made his return to the Magic Kingdom this week, sort of and was mildly disappointed as he went looking for the Laughing Place and the rest of Splash Mountain.

In a video circulated on social media by @TomThoughts, a plush Br’er Rabbit tours the new Magic Kingdom ride and realizes that his beloved Splash Mountain is no longer there. What makes the video even more impactful is that the entire tour of the area is done with the Barenaked Ladies’ “Old Apartment” as the soundtrack.

The plush rabbit looks back at the camera as the character tries to figure out what happened to his favorite ride. Luckily, he did not look for the Briar Patch Gift Shop, which has been turned into Critter Co-Op.

While the humorous video highlights the displaced rabbit, fans of the original Splash Mountain ride have not found the change to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure quite amusing. The Walt Disney World Resort’s newest attraction has been blasted by critics and some fans for its constant breakdowns and evacuations during previews.

At one point, Walt Disney Imagineering had to completely shut down previews and drain the water from the ride to determine why it kept breaking down. Most guests have blamed the ride mechanisms for the constant breakdowns, but Disney has also had problems with the new animatronics and screens not working.

Despite the contestant breakdowns, previews will continue on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The new ride is still scheduled to open on June 28.

As for Br’er Rabbit, he will sadly not be able to return to his home. Despite the racist nature of the film, Disney World still features Br’er Rabbit on tote bags and t-shirts throughout the theme park.

Splash Mountain souvenirs are no longer available at Disney World, but they can still be purchased at Tokyo Disneyland Park, and the original ride is also there.

What have been your experiences at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Are they similar to Br’er Rabbit?