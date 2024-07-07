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The Last Stand of the Splash Mountain Fans

in Disney Parks, The Walt Disney Company, Theme Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye 3 Comments
Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom.

Credit: Inside The Magic

It’s been just 10 days since Tiana’s Bayou Adventure debuted at Walt Disney World, and by most accounts, it has been a success. Despite the success, a segment of the Disney World fandom still wants to see the ride fail.

The image shows the entrance sign for "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" with a water tower in the background that also reads "Tiana's Foods." The scene is adorned with lush greenery, vibrant flowers, and a rustic fence, giving a whimsical, adventurous feel.
Credit: Disney

Related: Splash Mountain Fans Are Giddy With Excitement as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Fails

In the 10 days that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been open, Splash Mountain fans have taken to social media to report on every breakdown or negative review of the ride. There is still a segment of Splash Mountain fans who are still hoping that Disney World will come to its senses and bring back their beloved ride.

When the Walt Disney World Resort announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would replace Splash Mountain, some Disney fans refused to accept the change. Some even went so far as to drink Splash Mountain water.

The original ride was based on Song of the South (1946), which some believe is racist because it portrays the African American character Uncle Remus. Still, others did not want to see any changes to their beloved attraction.

The "Tar Baby" scene in Song of the South
Credit: Disney

Related: ‘What a Disaster’ Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Suffering Malfunctions and It Hasn’t Even Opened Yet

When Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened for previews in June, it encountered large-scale problems. According to some estimates, the ride was down for more than four hours a day during previews, including several days when it was shut down completely.

Despite the shutdowns and evacuations, most of the new ride’s reviews were positive, but some fans were fixated on Splash Mountain’s closing and jumped on Tiana’s constant downtime.

But now, with the attraction open to the public, Walt Disney Imagineers appears to have got it right. In its first ten days, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was only down for 90 minutes on average.

While that is still a long time, it’s an improvement over previews. Despite the small success, Splash Mountain fans jumped on the ride downtown to lobby for its return.

Related: Eighteen Months After Being Shown the Door, Be’er Rabbit Returns to the Magic Kingdom

One wrote on social media:

I hope it keeps breaking down. Maybe we have a real chance of them closing it down then. Better to not have a watered down Splash Mountain replacement. Even if Splash Mountain will never return or at least not in the next 20-50 years. 

Despite the pleas from the Splash Mountain fan, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure isn’t going anywhere. It’s the newest ride at the Magic Kingdom park and probably the only new attraction to the theme park for a while, so it’s time to accept that Tiana is here to stay.

A cartoon princess in a blue dress and tiara stands with an unamused expression in front of a colorful sign that reads "Tiana's Bayou Adventure." The background features lush greenery, a water tower, and a whimsical wooden fence, evoking the charm of Disney World.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Related: Zip-a-Dee-Do-Dah Splash Mountain Returns to Disney World

But the Splash Mountain fans will continue to take to social media whenever something goes wrong. At least they can still go to the Tokyo Disney Resort and ride Splash Mountain.

Do you think it’s time for Splash Mountain fans to move on? 

in Disney Parks, The Walt Disney Company, Theme Parks, Walt Disney World

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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