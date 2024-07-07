The Last Stand of the Splash Mountain Fans

It’s been just 10 days since Tiana’s Bayou Adventure debuted at Walt Disney World, and by most accounts, it has been a success. Despite the success, a segment of the Disney World fandom still wants to see the ride fail.

Related: Splash Mountain Fans Are Giddy With Excitement as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Fails

In the 10 days that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been open, Splash Mountain fans have taken to social media to report on every breakdown or negative review of the ride. There is still a segment of Splash Mountain fans who are still hoping that Disney World will come to its senses and bring back their beloved ride.

When the Walt Disney World Resort announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would replace Splash Mountain, some Disney fans refused to accept the change. Some even went so far as to drink Splash Mountain water.

The original ride was based on Song of the South (1946), which some believe is racist because it portrays the African American character Uncle Remus. Still, others did not want to see any changes to their beloved attraction.

Related: ‘What a Disaster’ Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Suffering Malfunctions and It Hasn’t Even Opened Yet

When Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened for previews in June, it encountered large-scale problems. According to some estimates, the ride was down for more than four hours a day during previews, including several days when it was shut down completely.

Despite the shutdowns and evacuations, most of the new ride’s reviews were positive, but some fans were fixated on Splash Mountain’s closing and jumped on Tiana’s constant downtime.

But now, with the attraction open to the public, Walt Disney Imagineers appears to have got it right. In its first ten days, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was only down for 90 minutes on average.

While that is still a long time, it’s an improvement over previews. Despite the small success, Splash Mountain fans jumped on the ride downtown to lobby for its return.

"Tiana's Bayou Adventure has broken down for the 4th time today" pic.twitter.com/vpbxmNsHxw — Brer Oswald (@BrerOswald) July 7, 2024

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One wrote on social media:

I hope it keeps breaking down. Maybe we have a real chance of them closing it down then. Better to not have a watered down Splash Mountain replacement. Even if Splash Mountain will never return or at least not in the next 20-50 years.

Despite the pleas from the Splash Mountain fan, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure isn’t going anywhere. It’s the newest ride at the Magic Kingdom park and probably the only new attraction to the theme park for a while, so it’s time to accept that Tiana is here to stay.

Related: Zip-a-Dee-Do-Dah Splash Mountain Returns to Disney World

But the Splash Mountain fans will continue to take to social media whenever something goes wrong. At least they can still go to the Tokyo Disney Resort and ride Splash Mountain.

Do you think it’s time for Splash Mountain fans to move on?