New Disney Park Guests Rejected at the Gates, Warning Issued

If you’re planning on visiting one Disney resort this weekend, you may want to think again.

Disney’s theme parks have long been considered a cut above the rest. From immersive rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to beloved classics like Pirates of the Caribbean, plus top-tier entertainment, wholesome character interactions, and dedicated cast members, there are plenty of elements that work in synergy to create “Disney magic.”

However, this immense popularity also means that the parks can get very busy, with long lines and crowded spaces becoming part of the experience, especially during peak seasons.

While measures have been introduced to mitigate these crowds, such as Genie+ (RIP) and its successor, Lightning Lane Passes, the reality is that if you’re visiting Disney in the heights of summer or on occasions like Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year, or the Fourth of July, crowds are as unavoidable as popcorn, Mickey pretzels, and splashing out on an overpriced bottle of Dasani.

While Walt Disney World Resort may still be struggling to lure in as many guests as it did pre-pandemic, some Disney resorts remain just as popular – if not more so. Recent numbers suggest that Disneyland Resort’s attendance has remained stable, while two resorts have seen a huge surge in attendance.

Disneyland Paris has been the surprise success story here. Previously known as Euro Disney Resort, Disney has poured a huge amount of money into “plussing” this resort in recent years.

Walt Disney Studios Park, often dubbed Disney’s worst theme park, received its own version of Avengers Campus in 2022 and will debut World of Frozen in 2026 and an as-yet-undated land based on The Lion King (1994) in the coming years as it rebrands to Disney Adventure World.

It’s also given its premier hotel, Disneyland Hotel, a princess makeover. Now costing upwards of $750 per night (and sometimes as much as $1,000+), the hotel is a new level of luxury and even offers its guests private meet-and-greets with Disney Princesses.

Disneyland Paris saw a 4.7% increase in attendance in 2023, making it more visited than Disney’s Hollywood Studios (which suffered a 5.5% decrease) and Disney California Adventure (which saw a 1.1% increase). It placed seventh on a raking of Disney parks by attendance, while Walt Disney Studios Park placed last in twelfth place.

Considering its surge in popularity, it should come as no surprise that the park has hit capacity on multiple occasions so far this year. On some occasions, wait times have ballooned to as much as five hours for popular attractions such as the Princess Pavilion.

This weekend is no exception. According to DLP Report, boards have been positioned at the entrance of Disneyland Park, warning that the two parks are “full, except with ticket and reservation.”

Another busy day at the Resort as the parks are full for the second consecutive day due to the bank holiday weekend in France. Did not miss that sign.

Another busy day at the Resort as the parks are full for the second consecutive day due to the bank holiday weekend in France. Did not miss that sign. pic.twitter.com/DBnO44A40J — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 16, 2024

This is the second weekend in a row that Disneyland Paris has hit capacity, benefiting from hot weather in Paris and an influx of post-Olympics visitors. This weekend also marks a bank holiday in France, which means more residents have time off work to visit the parks.

When Disneyland Paris erects these rather fetching signs, anybody who doesn’t have a ticket and reservation (including Annual Passholders, who must reserve their visits) will be turned away at the gate. Notably, the resort hasn’t actually offered onsite ticket sales for years.

Fortunately, this weekend is set to be a bit cooler than recent days at Disneyland Paris. This summer, we’ve seen some character meet-and-greets canceled or relocated due to high temperatures, while some outdoor attractions – such as Autopia, Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups, Orbitron, Cars – Four Wheels Rally, and the Disneyland Railroad – have also temporarily shuttered until the weather grows more comfortable.

