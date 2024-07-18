Injured Guest Kicked Out of Disney Resort Hotel Room at 3 a.m.

A Disney Resort hotel guest was awoken by a bedbug infestation in the middle of the night and shared their experience online.

Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort each offer multiple on-property Resort hotel experiences. From cost-effective Value Resorts to Disney Vacation Club and Deluxe villas, there’s something for every family.

Disney Park guests often pay extra for a Disney Resort hotel room for amenities like Early Theme Park Entry and free, easy transportation. The Disney Resorts also have a reliable reputation, perfect for those who don’t want to do much research before choosing a non-Disney hotel.

Unfortunately, even the best accommodations have issues–it’s impossible to avoid altogether when thousands of people from across the globe cycle through each day. Like in any hotel worldwide, bedbugs occasionally appear at Disney Resort hotels.

Redditor u/kindcheeto’s visit to Disneyland Paris Resort took a sour turn when they found bedbugs in their room in the middle of the night. They noticed itchy, irritated wounds on their skin and immediately contacted the Disney Resort hotel front desk.

“By the time we were settled it was 3 am,” the Disney Park guest recalled.

Unfortunately, their vacation didn’t improve when they visited Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

“Next day at Disney It was cold so I had to wear long sleeves,” the guest wrote. “I was miserable, itchy, and tired.”

The guest didn’t specify which Disneyland Paris Resort hotel they were staying in. The story comes after reports of widespread bedbug infestations in Paris starting last fall.

To make matters worse, the guest had déjà vu on another vacation halfway across the globe. A week before leaving for Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the guest contracted shingles.

“You guessed it, I was miserable, itchy and tired,” they concluded.

