Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Paris

Injured Guest Kicked Out of Disney Resort Hotel Room at 3 a.m.

in Disneyland Paris, Hotel

Posted on by Jess Colopy
The Monorail passes by Disney's Polynesian Village Resort hotel at Walt Disney World Resort.

Credit: Disney

A Disney Resort hotel guest was awoken by a bedbug infestation in the middle of the night and shared their experience online.

Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort each offer multiple on-property Resort hotel experiences. From cost-effective Value Resorts to Disney Vacation Club and Deluxe villas, there’s something for every family.

Disney Park guests often pay extra for a Disney Resort hotel room for amenities like Early Theme Park Entry and free, easy transportation. The Disney Resorts also have a reliable reputation, perfect for those who don’t want to do much research before choosing a non-Disney hotel.

Unfortunately, even the best accommodations have issues–it’s impossible to avoid altogether when thousands of people from across the globe cycle through each day. Like in any hotel worldwide, bedbugs occasionally appear at Disney Resort hotels.

Guests standing on balconies of Disney's Pop Century Resort Building 6 in the middle of the night - one of many walt disney world hotels
Credit: Jess Colopy, Inside the Magic

Related: Vacationing at the Disneyland Hotel

Redditor u/kindcheeto’s visit to Disneyland Paris Resort took a sour turn when they found bedbugs in their room in the middle of the night. They noticed itchy, irritated wounds on their skin and immediately contacted the Disney Resort hotel front desk.

“By the time we were settled it was 3 am,” the Disney Park guest recalled.

Nighttime view of Disney Resort's futuristic building with vibrant neon signs and a curving waterslide, set against a dark, starry sky with dramatic lighting.
Credit: Disney

Unfortunately, their vacation didn’t improve when they visited Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

“Next day at Disney It was cold so I had to wear long sleeves,” the guest wrote. “I was miserable, itchy, and tired.”

The guest didn’t specify which Disneyland Paris Resort hotel they were staying in. The story comes after reports of widespread bedbug infestations in Paris starting last fall.

The image shows the main entrance of Disneyland Paris under a bright, clear sky. The building features ornate architecture with a sign reading "Disneyland Paris" and is decorated with gold-painted accents and floral arrangements. In the background is the Disneyland Railroad.
Credit: Disney

To make matters worse, the guest had déjà vu on another vacation halfway across the globe. A week before leaving for Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the guest contracted shingles.

“You guessed it, I was miserable, itchy and tired,” they concluded.

Has something ever gone wrong during your visit to a Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, or international Disney hotel? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.

Comments Off on Injured Guest Kicked Out of Disney Resort Hotel Room at 3 a.m.