Disneyland California Announces Total Retheme, Gives Guests Final Notice

The original Disney park, Disneyland Resort, is scheduled to undergo major construction in the coming years. The projects will impact millions of guests’ vacations, particularly at Disney California Adventure Park. The second Southern California Disney theme park is set to premiere multiple new rides in the coming years, including the first-ever Coco (2017) attraction.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced the Pixar boat ride at the “Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase” during D23 Expo last weekend. According to Disney Parks Blog, Walt Disney Imagineers will draw inspiration from classic dark rides like The Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

“We’re bringing our skeletal cast of characters to life in a big way through the latest Audio-Animatronics technology,” D’Amaro said as he showed off concept art for the attraction. “These figures will appear in ways you’ll have to see to believe.”

Walt Disney Imagineering didn’t announce an opening date for the Coco ride or state where it would be built inside Disney California Adventure Park. Construction begins in 2026, so Disney Parks fans will have to wait a few more years for this new Disney experience!

The Coco ride announcement came alongside news of other Disney California Adventure Park construction projects. Disneyland Resort announced two new rides coming to Avengers Campus, doubling the size of the Disney Park land. Construction will begin next year.

D’Amaro also offered further details on an attraction inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) but didn’t say which area of Disney California Adventure Park it would take over. He didn’t offer opening dates for the Avatar or Avengers Campus rides.

If you just can’t wait for Coco at Disney California Adventure Park, you’re in luck! On Thursday, Disneyland Resort announced that a new Plaza de la Familia show, “The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco!,” will premiere on August 30, 2024.

According to theme park journalist Scott Gustin, the show will last through November 2 alongside other Día de los Muertos celebrations:

NEW: A new Plaza de la Familia show “The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco!” will be performed several times daily at Disney California Adventure Park beginning Aug. 30. A note: Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park celebrating Día de los Muertos will run Aug. 23 to Nov. 2 – but the Coco show debuts on Aug. 30.

Which new Disneyland Resort attraction are you most excited about? In the comments, share your takeaways from the “Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase” with Inside the Magic.