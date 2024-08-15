Marvel Officially Taking Over Original Main Street, U.S.A., Timeline Given

Marvel Studios is further taking over Disneyland Resort, the first-ever Disney park. During the “Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase” at D23 Expo 2024, Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro announced that two long-awaited attractions were on their way to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.

Disneyland Resort’s Avengers Campus opened in 2021, replacing A Bug’s Land and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. (The latter was rethemed to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!.)

The Disney Park land opened without a previously promised “E-Ticket” attraction inspired by The Avengers (2012) and films in the Marvel Studios series. However, it does feature one original ride, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, multiple shops, and Quick Service dining locations, including Pym Test Kitchen.

Related: Beloved Disney Experience To Be Retired Amidst Wave of Cancellations Shuddering Parks

In 2022, the second Avengers Campus opened at Disneyland Paris Resort’s Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World). It features two rides: Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, a retheme of the former Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

Two years later, Disney Parks fans had all but given up on the promised Avengers ride at Disney California Adventure Park. But on Saturday, The Walt Disney Company made Marvel Studios fans’ dreams come true with two new attractions coming to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort.

Related: Mass Confusion as Hong Kong Disneyland Seemingly Axes Major Event

The first attraction, Avengers Infinity Defense, will recruit guests to help the Avengers hunt down Thanos after technology that lets them jump between worlds goes missing. Riders will come face to face with heroes big and small and travel to iconic fictional and real-life locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City.

Iron Man (Tony Stark) invites guests to try out their flight skills on the second newly announced ride, Stark Flight Lab. Guests will sit in two-person pods and “deploy to a test station,” where a robot arm grabs their pod and begins a simulated flight.

Robert Downey Jr. returned to reprise his role for both new attractions, and even got a test ride with Disney CEO Bob Iger. Theme park journalist Scott Gustin shared this photo:

Bob Iger and Tony Stark testing it out:

Bob Iger and Tony Stark testing it out: pic.twitter.com/SXsdZjn0Lm — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 11, 2024

Excited for a new Avengers Campus? Check out this preview video from the official Disney Parks Instagram:

Ready, Recruits? 💥 Avengers Campus at @Disneyland will double in size with TWO brand new attractions 🤯 Get ready for Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab! #D23 #Horizons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Parks (@disneyparks)

According to Disney Parks Blog, Avengers Campus will double in size when both new rides open. Construction on the projects will begin in 2025, but Disney hasn’t announced an official opening timeline. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on this and other Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort developments.

Which new Avengers Campus attraction are you most interested in? In the comments, share your take with Inside the Magic.