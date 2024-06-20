Mass Confusion as Disney Park Seemingly Axes Major Event

There’s a little confusion right now about one event that was supposed to start at a Disney theme park today.

Events are common across all of Disney’s theme parks. While some, such as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park and Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure Park, are ticketed, others are free. That includes EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival and Disneyland Resort’s ongoing Pixar Fest.

With most guests planning their vacations months – sometimes even years – in advance, it’s no surprise that Disney reciprocates by announcing its event schedules equally far ahead of time. For example, we’ve already known the dates for this year’s Halloween parties at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort for months.

Although Disney’s theme parks beyond the U.S. typically don’t host as many ticketed events, they still have their own celebration-packed schedules, which are also announced well in advance. That’s the case at Hong Kong Disneyland, which unveiled its own celebration calendar earlier this year, with one event slated to start today (June 20).

Except, well, it didn’t.

As per HK_Emporium, the “Wild About Summer!” event – which was originally announced in February and scheduled to run from June 20 to September 1 – has not started today at Hong Kong Disneyland. The park has also failed to announce any specifics of what guests can expect when (or if) the event begins.

Summer Event 🏖

June 20th to September 1st Enjoy the “Pixar Water Play Street Party!” this summer!

“The event hasn’t started today after all…” wrote HK_Emporium on X (formerly known as Twitter). “This time, unusually, the local media has not reported anything about [it].”

Looking through the Hong Kong Disneyland website, there’s no mention of “Wild About Summer!” – or its premier attraction, the Pixar Water Play Street Party – for 2024. Pixar Water Play Street Party has been the park’s summer parade since 2018.

The only mention of a new addition at the park for the summer is present on the purchase page for Disney Premier Access (the park’s equivalent of Lightning Lanes), which claims that the “summer edition of ‘Follow Your Dreams’ with special water elements will be available during the period through Jun 21, 2024 – Sep 01, 2024, guests and personal belongings at the designated viewing area may get wet during the Show.”

It remains to be seen whether “Wild About Summer!” has been canceled, slimmed down, or simply delayed. However, it is odd that the park hasn’t provided any indication of its fate. We’ll keep you updated with any further developments.

Fortunately, there’s plenty to enjoy at Hong Kong Disneyland without “Wild About Summer!” Last November, the park debuted Disney’s very first Frozen (2013) land – aptly named World of Frozen – which features its own version of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After, plus the family roller coaster Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs. Check out our review of World of Frozen here.

The park is also home to a mini-Marvel land in Tomorrowland, known as Stark Expo. This boasts two unique attractions, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! and Iron Man Experience.

Do you plan on visiting Hong Kong Disneyland any time soon?