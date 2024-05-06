Disney Adds Capacity Restriction to All Hotels Without Notice or Refunds

If you are planning on going to Hong Kong Disneyland in the near future, there are capacity limits that are in place that many guests do not know about but should.

Hong Kong Disneyland offers an enchanting escape for guests of all ages. Here, classic Disney stories and thrilling experiences blend seamlessly with a touch of Eastern charm, creating a truly unique park experience.

The theme park, which came to life in 2005 is known for its groundbreaking attractions.

Explore the spooky wonders of Mystic Manor, a technologically advanced dark ride filled with illusions and mischievous creatures. Take a wild ride aboard runaway mine cars on Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars, as you careen through a treacherous mountain landscape. And for a truly daring adventure, climb aboard a rickety train on Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain. This exhilarating journey through the treacherous slopes of Mount Everest might just lead you face-to-face with a legendary yeti.

Of course, Hong Kong Disneyland is equipped with multiple hotels for guests to enjoy.

Immerse yourself in Victorian grandeur at the luxurious Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel. Relax by the pool with breathtaking views of the South China Sea, or explore the delightful hedge maze. Travel back to the golden age of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, where art deco design and convenient access to the park create an unforgettable stay.

For a truly immersive experience, consider Disney’s Explorers Lodge. This hotel transports you on a global adventure with themed areas representing the Pacific, South America, Africa, and Asia. Each area offers unique dining options reflecting the region’s flavors.

In these hotels, however, there is a capacity limit to the rooms that Disney strictly follows.

One guest took to the internet to ask about the four per room capacity limit that all Hong Kong Disneyland hotels follow:

“My family and I are planning to go to Hong Kong soon, I checked the hotel website and found that the maximum capacity is 4 people per room. I just wanted to ask if anyone has firsthand experience exceeding this max capacity? As in having 6 people per room or something like that. Would the hotels allow it for free, would there be a fee, or is it strictly not allowed? We’re quite a big family so we’re trying to save on accommodation.”

The rules regarding capacity limits in Hong Kong Disneyland hotels are set in place due to the country’s fire code. One reply on the thread explained it well, “Yes they are. There is a fire code administered by the government that they have to adhere to and the maximum per room is strictly 4 pax (regardless of adult/child configuration) so no adding of beds etc. You would have to get 2 rooms for your party of 6.”

In Walt Disney World Resort, there are options for guests to have more than the four guests in the hotel room, due to different regulations. Some rooms at Walt Disney World now intentionally sleep five guests, and Disney can sometimes also bring a cot to the room, to allow for a fifth sleeper. There are also larger room choices available for guests looking to keep a larger party in one space.

Many guests who have visited Hong Kong Disneyland have also suggested to book the Hollywood Hotel due to its lower pricing compared to the other resorts, which may make it easier to have to purchase two separate rooms.

Hong Kong Disneyland’s website states, “We may from time to time, without prior notice and without refund or compensation, restrict the number of persons having access to the Hotel or close the Hotel or any part of it temporarily, due to capacity, inclement weather or special events, to ensure safety, security or order, or if we consider that the circumstances so require.

We reserve the right to deny admission, or to require a person already admitted to leave the Hotel, without refund or compensation, for failure to comply with any of these rules, for unsafe, illegal or offensive behaviors, to ensure safety, security or order, or if we consider that the circumstances so require.”

Speaking of capacity limits, it is also good to know that park pass reservations are also required for Hong Kong Disneyland, so you must reserve your spot in the park in order to enter it, which was a practice added to the Disney parks after the pandemic.

Today, like many of the other Disney parks celebrating Halfway to Halloween, Hong Kong Disneyland shared some news about the upcoming festivities. As noted by Disney Parks Blog, “It’s time for frights and thrills at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. From Sept. 12 to Oct. 31, come experience Halloween where favorites such as House of De Vil-lains, award-winning show “Let’s Get Wicked” and Nightmare Before Dinner experience, complete with character greetings and an atmosphere show, will return.”

Additionally, Hong Kong Disneyland also recently debuted Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky, an all-new drone show that will run for a limited time, through June 10, 2024.

In November, Hong Kong Disneyland introduced the World of Frozen, the inaugural land inspired by the fictional universe, receiving immensely positive feedback from visitors. This summer, Tokyo DisneySea will unveil its own rendition of the World of Frozen as part of Fantasy Springs, while Disneyland Paris is scheduled to open another in 2025.

The entire area is themed after Arendelle, which, within the land’s narrative, is commemorating Summer Snow Day, with Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs available for guests to ride.

While Hong Kong Disneyland is hitting massive records for guest attendance, the park is still not financially lucrative for Disney.

Would you have an issue visiting Walt Disney World if the hotel rooms had a maximum four-person capacity limit?