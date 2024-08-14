Worrying Announcement: Disney’s Classic Animated Movies Lost and Forgotten

Last weekend, Disney Experiences chairperson Josh D’Amaro announced several theme park updates in “active development.” But amongst the line-up, one core part of The Walt Disney Company’s history was remarkably absent.

During the Horizons: D23 Disney Experiences showcase, Josh D’Amaro enthralled audiences with several announcements regarding Disney theme parks across the world.

After being criticized for baiting fans with concepts and projects that never see the light of day, the Disney executive confirmed that plans are drawn and dirt is being moved to cater to the widespread expansion of the Disney Experiences brand.

One core element was noticeably absent from proceedings: the legacy of the company’s classic animated movie canon.

During the panel, D’Amaro welcomed fellow Disney executives to the stage, including Lucasfilm’s Star Wars aficionado Dave Filoni, who talked about the 2026 Mandalorian and Grogu adventure coming to Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, and Chris Beatty, Creative Portfolio Executive for Walt Disney Imagineering.

The biggest announcements came in the form of developments at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida. In Magic Kingdom, the Cars franchise will speed into Frontierland (a decision many have condemned), causing the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island to shutter forever.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, another Pixar franchise will gain a footprint at the Disney resort. Monsters, Inc. land is officially on its way and will presumably replace Muppet*Vision 3D in Grand Avenue. This land will also feature the first-ever suspended coaster at any Disney park.

As for the Golden State’s Disneyland Resort, the previously announced Avatar franchise experience will be themed after Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and future movies in James Cameron’s epic series–the third installment was confirmed to be called Avatar: Fire and Ash at the Expo (AKA, Ultimate Disney Fan Event) and will be released in December 2025.

In addition to Avatar, Disney’s first-ever Coco-themed attraction, which Disney described as being “filled with the characters–and music!–you know and love from the beloved movie, as [guests] join Miguel on a trip to the land of the dead.” This seems to be the same or at least a reworked version of the attraction that was originally conceptualized for Magic Kingdom during the D23 Expo 2022.

Joining Avatar and Coco at Disneyland Resort–and other Avengers locations across the globe–Marvel’s presence will grow. At Shanghai Disneyland, a Spider-Man thrill ride is being constructed, while in Hong Kong, Tony Stark and Spider-Man will team up for a new attraction.

As for Disney California Adventure Park’s Avengers Campus, the location will double in size, with two new attractions: Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab. The latter will feature the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Meanwhile, the Disney Classics were relegated to an update of Epic Games’ Fortnite, the news that the headlining show aboard the Disney Destiny cruise ship would be Hercules-themed, and confirmations of already-known developments, such as “Disney The Tale of Moana,” the stage show on the Disney Treasure, for example.

D23 Expo had little for fans of the classic stories many have grown up with since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), with announcements including the confirmation of the Casita Madrigal from Encanto (2021) in the Pueblo Esperanza/Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, an opening date for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort, and the 2026 opening timeline for World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris’ recently-rebranded second park, Disney Adventure World.

There was a glimmer, though. While it initially seemed that the Lion King-themed attraction at Disneyland Paris was going to be modeled on Jon Favreau’s live-action iteration of the 1994 classic per the concept art, Disneyland Paris execs clarified matters, saying (via Scott Gustin):

“The attraction will be based on the 1994 animated movie. The concept art released for D23 is illustrative only as we are in early stages of the project.”

“A new area of the park will be dedicated to the characters and stories from the film, including dining, shopping, and a chance to meet some favorite characters,” wrote Disney Parks Blog on honoring the classic movie during its 30th anniversary year with the attraction announcement.

“Then, when you’re ready (you don’t have to wait to become a king for this one), head down to the caverns beneath Pride Rock. The new attraction will bring you alongside Simba’s journey from cub to king — it’s going to feel like you stepped right into the movie.”

With the Hercules show for the Disney Cruise Line and The Lion King attraction in France, Disney only revealed a handful of projects that were not themed to Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, or Avatar. They seem to be forgetting the animated classic history that built their century-old empire.

This also aligns with Disney’s key performer focuses from the recent Q3 earnings call, during which Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger confirmed the anchor brands for the Mouse House as Toy Story, Avengers, Avatar, and Star Wars.

One only has to look at the recently completed, current, and future developments at the U.S. parks in particular to see where most of the company’s energy lies.

One only has to look at the recently completed, current, and future developments at the U.S. parks in particular to see where most of the company's energy lies.