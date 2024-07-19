Disney Adds More IP To Ride, Continues Mission To Change Classic Attractions

More characters have been added to a classic Disney attraction.

The topic of IP in Disney theme parks is deeply controversial among diehard fans. While characters from Disney movies have played a huge part in the parks since Walt Disney opened Disneyland Park in 1955, in recent years, some fans have grown increasingly frustrated with new characters being added to attractions that were previously not reliant on IP.

For example, in 2014, the EPCOT staple Maelstrom was ripped out of World Showcase’s Norway pavilion to make way for Frozen Ever After – the reverse boat ride inspired by the record-breaking Frozen (2013) that opened two years later. Similarly, in 2017, the Tower of Terror closed at Disneyland Resort for Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! to take its place.

Other attractions have retained their old identities but still had more IP squeezed into the experience. At multiple Disney parks worldwide, “it’s a small world” has welcomed Mary Blair-esque animatronic dolls inspired by Disney characters such as Peter Pan, Lilo and Stitch, Ariel, and Cinderella added to the boat ride.

Tokyo Disneyland even plans to add Marvel dolls to the attraction in 2025, temporarily renaming the attraction “it’s a small world with Groot.”

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Changed (And Kind of Ruined) Theme Parks Forever

More recently, Country Bear Jamboree was updated at Magic Kingdom Park with a brand-new setlist – one that draws entirely on songs from Disney movies instead of covers of traditional country or folk tracks. Now, the Five Bear Rugs, Trixie, Romeo McGrowl, Teddi Barra, and company sing the likes of “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid (1989), “Fixer-Upper” from Frozen, and “Try Everything” from Zootopia (2016).

As per The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, the push for more IP in Disney Parks isn’t slowing down any time soon. In May, Iger confirmed that “almost all” upcoming additions will be rooted in IP. In other words, gone are the days when conceptual lands like “Fantasyland” or “Adventureland” would debut in a theme park, while non-IP rides like Walt Disney World Resort’s Living with the Land are almost certainly becoming an extinct species.

We saw that in action this week when Disneyland Paris debuted yet another example of the IP-ification of Disney’s theme parks.

The resort is currently in the process of renovating two attractions in the Fantasyland area of its main park, Disneyland Park. Le Pays des Contes de Fées and Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque are both undergoing thorough refurbishments right now, with the former welcoming three new IPs to the ride.

Le Pays des Contes de Fées – which translates to “The Land of Fairy Tales” – first opened two years after the rest of Disneyland Paris in April 1994. Like its California counterpart, Storybook Land Canal Boats, this sees guests board boats to sail through scenes from beloved Disney classics.

Until now, these classics consisted of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), the Hansel and Gretel short from the Silly Symphony collection, Tangled (2010), The Little Mermaid (1989), Fantasia (1940), Peter and the Wolf (1946), Aladdin (1992), The Sword in the Stone (1963), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and Return to Oz (1985).

Related: Disney Re-introduces Mickey Mouse After Public Domain Chaos

But this is all about to change. As was announced last year, the Peter and the Wolf segment will soon be replaced by Frozen, Hansel and Gretel will be swapped out for a scene inspired by The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977), and Return to Oz will be replaced by Up (2010).

In addition to these scenes, another change has been unveiled. According to DLP Report, the book at the ride’s entrance has returned to this week after being taken away for refurbishment – and multiple characters have been added to the prop.

🔧 Closer look at the “Pays des Contes de Fées” book which returned today after a complete repainting and the addition of Disney Character icons. Reopening August 30.

🔧 Closer look at the “Pays des Contes de Fées” book which returned today after a complete repainting and the addition of Disney Character icons. Reopening August 30. pic.twitter.com/cKoLLoYiOs — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 18, 2024

Previously free of characters, the book now features Snow White, Dopey, Ariel, Aladdin, Winnie the Pooh, Belle, the Beast, and more.

Personally, we think this is a massive upgrade for the prop, which was definitely showing its age before this switch. It’s also great to see Disneyland Paris getting the TLC it deserves lately.

Related: Unprecedented Chaos at Universal Studios – Guests Denied Water, Team Members Struggle to Control Crowds

Beyond Disneyland Park, the resort is putting some major money into Walt Disney Studios Park right now. Long considered the runt of the Disney Parks litter, the park debuted its own version of Avengers Campus in 2022 and will soon welcome World of Frozen (although the area won’t be quite as big as its Hong Kong Disneyland counterpart).

While it was once slated also to receive a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area, this plan seems to have been scrapped.

To mark its transformation, the Disney park will also change names – presumably at some point in 2025. Gone is the movie studio theme and “Walt Disney Studios Park.” Instead, the park will be known as Disney Adventure World (a name that hasn’t impressed a significant portion of Disney fans).

Are you for or against Disney adding more IP into its parks?