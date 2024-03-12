Disney Park Closes Classic Attraction, Will Replace Characters with ‘Frozen’

One Disneyland theme park has temporarily closed a classic attraction to swap out characters in one scene with those from Frozen (2013).

Le Pays des Contes de Fées – which translates to “The Land of Fairy Tales” – first opened two years after the rest of Disneyland Paris in April 1994. Like its California counterpart, Storybook Land Canal Boats, this sees guests board boats to sail through scenes from beloved Disney classics.

Until now, these classics consisted of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), the Hansel and Gretel short from the Silly Symphony collection, Tangled (2010), The Little Mermaid (1989), Fantasia (1940), Peter and the Wolf (1946), Aladdin (1992), The Sword in the Stone (1963), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and Return to Oz (1985).

But this is all about to change. As was announced last year, Le Pays des Contes de Fées is now closed for an extensive refurbishment, during which two scenes will be replaced with more popular IP.

The Peter and the Wolf segment will be replaced by Frozen, while Hansel and Gretel will be swapped out for a scene inspired by The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977).

If the concept art is anything to go by, the Frozen section of the ride will include miniature versions of Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) approaching Wandering Oaken’s Trading Post and Sauna. In the background stands the ice palace Elsa builds during the film’s iconic “Let It Go” sequence. Meanwhile, the Winnie the Pooh scene will include Pooh Bear and Tigger playing outside Pooh’s House in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Replacing old attractions with new, contemporarily popular IPs is a controversial topic in the Disney community. Over the past few decade, we’ve seen Walt Disney World Resort swap out Maelstrom at EPCOT for Frozen Ever After, while Disneyland Resort closed its version of Tower of Terror to bring in Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! At Disneyland Paris, the park’s original version of Space Mountain has also seemingly been permanently swapped out for the Star Wars-inspired Space Mountain. (Then again, it’s debatable just how many guests were dedicated to Peter and the Wolf and Hansel and Gretel in the same way as these examples).

For now, there’s no specific timeframe for this closure, with Le Pays des Contes de Fées listed as indefinitely closed on the Disneyland Paris website. However, we’re sure it will be worth the wait once it finally makes its debut.

What classic Disney attraction would you like to see receive a modern refresh? Let us know in the comments!