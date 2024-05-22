Unprecedented Chaos at Universal: Guests Denied Water, Team Members Struggle to Control Crowds

It would seem that Universal Studios Hollywood had a rough time during an Annual Passholder preview event, leading to zero water for guests and chaos that erupted amongst hundreds of people, leading to long wait times and more.

Universal Studios Hollywood Butchers Annual Passholder Event: Chaos Erupts as No Water and Large Crowds Leads to Team Members Taking Action

A few days ago, in the middle of an Annual Passholder preview event at Universal Studios Hollywood, team members were caught yelling at guests as all water machines broke down and sold out. Crowds have descended upon the Psycho House, part of the park’s 60th-anniversary tram tour. Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of its Studio Tour from April 26 to August 11, 2024, with special events and unique experiences included with valid theme park admission.

The tour lasts about 60 minutes and stops at a well-known movie set where guests can disembark for photo opportunities. Guests can also take pictures with a replica of the Hollywood Sign and an old-school Glamor Tram, adding a nostalgic touch to their visit. Special augmented reality filters inspired by Universal blockbusters will be available, and various film and TV show props will be on display for photo ops.

In addition to the enhanced tour, the celebration includes opportunities to purchase a dining pass that covers two entrees, four drinks, snacks, and desserts at participating locations. Anniversary-themed merchandise, such as shirts, cups, jackets, and mugs, will be available for those looking to take home a piece of the celebration. The park will also host special events and surprises throughout the celebration, creating a truly immersive experience.

What guests were not expecting was to run out of water, team members yelling, and crowds causing significant disruptions of lines and getting back to the trams. This sadly occurred three days ago, on May 19, as reported by a guest who took to social media to post about the situation. @universalapex took to X to tweet about this unfortunate disaster, stating the following:

This is a disaster @UniStudios 2 minute walk around Psycho house 50 minute wait to get back on tram. TM’s yelling at guests. Bad show pic.twitter.com/O8YZwnDE4K — Universal Apex (@universalapex) May 19, 2024

According to the guest in attendance, there was a bit of a long wait to get around the Psycho House and nearly an hour to get back onto the trams that took guests through the tour. To make matters worse, team members were yelling at guests amidst the chaos, as seen in the video above, which did not assist the situation and only made matters worse for everyone in attendance. The sweltering heat made things even more chaotic, as all access to water was sold out, leaving guests out in the California sun with no form of H2O.

All Water machines broken. At least offer an option to get beverages @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/mpSGLhq0tw — Universal Apex (@universalapex) May 19, 2024

Leaving guests without water at Universal parks, especially in the California heat, can pose significant dangers due to the increased risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses. California’s climate, particularly during summer, can reach incredibly high temperatures, often surpassing 90 degrees Fahrenheit. In such conditions, the human body loses water rapidly through sweating, and without adequate hydration, visitors can quickly become dehydrated. Dehydration can lead to various symptoms, including dizziness, headaches, fatigue, and, in severe cases, heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body cannot cool itself effectively and can result in symptoms such as heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, and fainting. If not promptly addressed, heat exhaustion can progress to heatstroke, a life-threatening condition characterized by a body temperature above 104 degrees Fahrenheit, confusion, rapid heartbeat, and loss of consciousness. Immediate medical attention is crucial in cases of heatstroke to prevent serious health complications or death.

The Studio Tour began in 1964 and has been experienced by an estimated 200 million people over the years. The 60th Anniversary celebration pays homage to the park’s original “Glamor Trams,” red and white with ruffled awnings, celebrating this iconic attraction’s rich history and enduring popularity. Universal Studios Hollywood is committed to providing a memorable experience that honors the legacy of the Studio Tour while offering new and exciting elements for all guests to enjoy.

Hopefully, Universal Studios Hollywood will remedy this situation and ensure that guests are taken care of regarding having access to water vending machines and more during the 60th-anniversary tram tour taking place right now at the park. Hopefully, the team members yelling at the guests can resolve those situations through better communication during chaotic times when guests descend upon an attraction such as the tour. Although it was a lousy day for Universal, the theme park giant is still an excellent place for families and folks to enjoy throughout the year.