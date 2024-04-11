Jimmy Fallon Removed and Replaced at Universal Studios

Jimmy Fallon has been replaced at Universal Studios.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Creator Blasts Franchise’s Original Leads, Effectively Banned From Reboot

In an effort to celebrate one of the park’s most iconic experiences, world-renowned late-night talk host Jimmy Fallon has been removed from Universal Studios Hollywood in an interesting way.

The Universal Studios Hollywood Resort is unique in a lot of ways and is one of the most cherished theme parks on Earth, offering guests a lot of iconic and classic rides and attractions. Some of the most popular experiences at the resort include Jurassic World: The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, and, of course, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. However, the Universal Studio Tour is one of the most beloved attractions, not just at the resort but at any Universal Studios location.

The Universal Studio Tour is absolutely iconic and plays a big part in theme park history, taking guests backstage through some of the world’s most recognizable and famous films and locations. The attraction is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, with special, limited-time events and celebrations taking place.

Celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood. Step off the tram and onto the studio backlot to visit an iconic film set, join immersive photo-ops, enjoy new themed food and merchandise, and much more.

The Studio Tour has been operating for decades, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the world of filmmaking. Over the years, countless productions have utilized the Studios’ backlot to film iconic scenes, both in television and cinema. An episode of Knight Rider used the backlot to film an action-packed chase scene.

A car chase through the Universal backlot ends with a fist fight at the Jaws attraction on an episode of ‘Knight Rider’ season 4

A car chase through the Universal backlot ends with a fist fight at the Jaws attraction on an episode of ‘Knight Rider’ season 4 @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/5UXODxpUvJ — Universal HIGH🌎 (@HighUniversal) April 11, 2024



Now, guests will find a lot of new experiences to discover as the ride celebrates its 60th anniversary, with one of these limited-time changes being a new banner, which is featured right outside the Studio Tour.

THE JIMMY FALLON SIGN HAS BEEN REPLACED OUTSIDE THE STUDIO TOUR

THE JIMMY FALLON SIGN HAS BEEN REPLACED OUTSIDE THE STUDIO TOUR‼️🙌 @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/sBxoxhDd3z — Universal HIGH🌎 (@HighUniversal) April 10, 2024

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Now Banned For Children

The large banner used to prominently feature Jimmy Fallon but now celebrates a variety of classic movies as part of the Studios Tour’s anniversary celebration event. Twitter user @HighUniversal shared the news online, as well as an image of what the old sign with Jimmy Fallon looked like.

The Universal Studio Tour takes guests through various film sets on the Universal Studios Lot. The entire experience lasts anywhere between 45 and 60 minutes and is led by a tram guide. The guide shares interesting information during the tour and is accompanied by pre-recorded videos and audio of Jimmy Fallon. A version of the tour can also be found at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, though most purists would consider Hollywood’s version to be the best.

Jimmy Fallon has quite an interesting relationship with the Universal Studios brand of theme parks, starring in his own attraction, which is also located at Universal Studios Florida.

This ride, called Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, is a motion-simulator experience. While fun, the ride itself has been heavily criticized over the years, mostly due to guests growing tired of screen-based experiences. The attraction opened in 2017, replacing Twister…Ride It Out, an attraction based on Twister (1996).

What do you think about Jimmy Fallon and Universal Studios?