‘Star Wars’ Now Banned For Children

A recent revision in age ratings means Star Wars is off-limits for children.

Since debuting in 1977, the Star Wars franchise has established itself as a favorite with young and old viewers alike. While the series contains some extremely adult elements – such as, you know, patricide, the murder of younglings, and Obi-Wan leaving Anakin to burn to death – the series as a whole remains universally accessible, which is just one of the reasons why fans of all ages still flock to see it in theaters nearly 50 years later.

When it comes to the big screen, we’re currently in a Star Wars lull. The next film – The Mandalorian & Grogu (2026) – isn’t set to hit theaters for another two years, which means there will have been a seven-year gap between that and the last film, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (2019).

However, there’s still plenty of Star Wars content on Disney+ to keep us going in the meantime – and we’re about to receive a rerelease of every installment of the Skywalker Saga in theaters to mark the 25th Anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace (1999).

For younger fans, there’s just one issue. One film has just received a brand-new rating, meaning Younglings will be prohibited from theatrical screenings.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has upgraded the age rating of The Phantom Menace from U (suitable for children aged four and above) to PG (suitable for children aged eight and above with parental guidance) ahead of these screenings and added a warning for “moderate violence, mild threat.”

BBFC reportedly changed the age rating due to the “strength of violence” in the film. The scenes that influenced this decision included those in which Darth Maul (Ray Park and Peter Serafinowicz) is sliced in half with a Lightsaber by Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) is stabbed through the chest.