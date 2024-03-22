All ‘Star Wars’ Films Releasing This Summer

George Lucas achieved cinematic immortality when he created his epic space opera. As Star Wars prepares to celebrate a milestone anniversary, Lucasfilm announced a massive and major release coming to theatres this summer.

In celebration of May the Fourth, the entire Skywalker Saga is returning to theatres to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace (1999). Starting March 22, 2024, tickets for the massive Star Wars marathon officially go on sale at 12:00 EST/9:00 PT, and it’s bound to be a big event for sci-fi fans everywhere.

Additionally, the announcement has also promised a special look at the upcoming Acolyte series on Disney+. After a season of many changes at the studio level, it’s refreshing to know that both Disney and Lucasfilm still remember what drew fans to the galaxy far, far away so many years ago.

Star Wars Jumps Back to the Beginning

According to the Star Wars official website, all nine films that make up the Skywalker Saga are returning to theaters beginning May 4, 2024. The official announcement reads as follows,

“Lucasfilm announced today [March 21, 2024] that in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans will have the chance to experience the entire Skywalker Saga in theaters this May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. This includes all nine episodic films in chronological order: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” “In addition, an exclusive look at The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ series set during the High Republic era, will be part of The Phantom Menace screenings. Finally, those attending will receive a special limited edition poster. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 22, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.” “We would be honored if you would join us for this rare opportunity to see Star Wars as it was intended: on the big screen!”

With entities like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Andor, and The Bad Batch sweeping across our screens, it can be so easy to forget how much the series has grown in the past few years. Fortunately, fans are about to get the best kind of crash course.

From a Certain Point of View

Big things are happening for the galaxy far, far away, as the Star Wars saga has expanded far beyond the adventures of Luke Skywalker, the power struggle between the Jedi and the Sith, and dog fights with X-Wings and TIE-Fighters. As fans count down the days to the premiere of projects like The Acolyte and even Dave Filoni’s Mandalorian and Grogu movie, there’s always time to pay homage to the ones that came before.

The core films reshaped the foundation of the sci-fi genre and showed just how grand and expansive movies of this nature could be. With a universe that spans far beyond the silver screen, it can be easy to get lost among the stars.

Are you going to the Star Wars re-release? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!