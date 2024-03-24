Iconic Jedi Never Wants To Return To ‘Star Wars’

According to a recent interview, a fan-favorite actor refuses to make a return to the Star Wars universe. However, this still may not mean that we’ll never see them again.

Related: Kathleen Kennedy’s Replacement Officially Changes the ‘Star Wars’ Canon

Star Wars is arguably one of the greatest franchises of all time, with multiple classic films and shows to its name, including Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), The Mandalorian, and Andor.

This has allowed dozens of actors to enter the public consciousness, reprising their characters throughout multiple decades, like Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Mark Hammill (Luke Skywalker), and Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi). However, one fan-favorite Jedi has said that he doesn’t want to return to the beloved universe.

Liam Neeson is Done With ‘Star Wars’

Related: Ewan McGregor WILL Be Back as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) is not the most well-regarded film. However, there were some bright spots. One of the brightest was Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, who brought a different energy to the Jedi that had never been seen before. Still, despite the positive reception and an enjoyable experience, Neeson doesn’t want to come back to the beloved franchise.

“I enjoyed very much being with Ewan [McGregor] and George Lucas on The Phantom Menace. We shot that 26 years ago! Would I do it again? I don’t think so. Too f****** old, ya know? I can’t see the situation, I really can’t, you know?”

Related: What to Expect From ‘Star Wars’ in 2024

While it is indeed sad that we’ll never see the Batman Begins (2005) actor play the iconic Jedi Master ever again, it seems that this only applies to live-action, especially since he has come back to the galaxy far, far away.

The Taken (2008) actor has reprised the character multiple times, including in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Tales of the Jedi. Hopefully, we’ll see Qui-Gon Jinn return as a Force Ghost again in the future.

Which characters would you like to see come back from the dead? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!