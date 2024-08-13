Magic Kingdom to Close to All Guests, Changes Coming This Month

If you plan to celebrate Halloween at Walt Disney World Resort, you should buy your tickets soon. Magic Kingdom Park’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is now sold out for the entire month of August.

Unlike the winter holidays, most Halloween celebrations at Walt Disney World Resort are concentrated in Magic Kingdom Park. Central Florida Disney Resort guests won’t catch more than the occasional spooky treat or limited-time merchandise at EPCOT, Disney Springs, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can indulge in the family-friendly Minnie’s Halloween Dine character buffet at Hollywood & Vine.

Magic Kingdom Park boasts unique Halloween decorations, snacks, and souvenirs but little else in the form of daytime spooky celebrations. Disney Park guests must purchase separate tickets to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to experience festive entertainment like the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, Mickey’s “Boo To You” Halloween Parade, Disney Jr. Jam, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show, and the all-new DescenDANCE party.

At Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, rare characters like Jack Skellington and fan favorites like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in spellbinding costumes greet guests throughout Magic Kingdom Park. The special Disney Park event also offers opportunities to trick-or-treat throughout Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Liberty Square, and Main Street, U.S.A..

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party guests can experience exclusive versions of Magic Kingdom attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, Space Mountain, and more. Make sure to ask PhotoPass photographers if they have an event-exclusive Magic Shot available!

The first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party was on August 9 and sold out weeks in advance. When Inside the Magic checked on August 2, the following dates were sold out: August 9, August 13, August 16, August 20, and October 31.

As of Monday, the following Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party nights have also sold out: August 23, August 27, August 30, September 6, September 13, and September 25. The only unavailable October date is Halloween night, October 31.

The following nights are still available: September 2, September 8, September 10, September 17, September 20, September 22, September 24, September 26, September 27, September 29, October 1, October 3, October 4, October 6, October 8, October 10, October 11, October 14, October 15, October 17, October 18, October 20, October 21, October 24, October 25, October 27, and October 29.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starts at 7:00 p.m. and ends at midnight. Party goers can enter Magic Kingdom Park as early as 4:00 p.m., but daytime guests won’t be ejected from the park until the event officially starts.

Tickets range from $129 to $199 per adult guest (aged ten and older) and $119 to $189 per child (aged three to nine). Children under three don’t need tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Walt Disney World Resort guests can buy Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets here. Historically, almost every special event night sells out in advance, so guests should purchase admission as soon as possible.

What’s the best part of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort? In the comments, share your tips and tricks for the event with Inside the Magic.