Cedar Point Operations Heavily Affected, Permanent Closure Imminent

Following the stern announcement of a permanent closure, Cedar Point has faced multiple operational setbacks, disappointing fans ahead of the inevitable.

Cedar Point, one of Ohio’s most iconic amusement parks, has recently been embroiled in a series of crises and scandals, ranging from assaults to animal escapes and threats from activist groups demanding a permanent shutdown at the park.

The most recent incident involved a parent abandoning their three children in the theme park, which immediately triggered their prosecution, slapping them with child endangerment charges.

Perhaps the most scandalous incident involved the escape of two camels from The Barn Yard, Cedar Point’s petting zoo area. The escape put Cedar Point and Honey Hill Farms — which also supplies animals for other Six Flags Entertainment Corporation-owned amusement parks like Michigan’s Adventure and Worlds of Fun— under severe scrutiny.

The unfortunate escape was followed by a similar incident involving a herd of goats a few days later. TikTok user @buddylovesrides shared a video of this escape. You can see it below or click here to watch it.

I think there’s something going on with the petting zoo at #cedarpoint – first the #camels now the #goats – who knew I was a shepherd, too! #buddylovesrides #amusementpark #themepark #pettingzoo #sanduskyohio #frontiertrail #animals #goat

Unfortunately, Cedar Point has faced operational challenges throughout late July and early August. Guests have quickly reported multiple breakdowns at the Sandusky amusement park, sharing images of the incidents on social media.

Near the end of July, Redditor u/jacmrose shared a breathtaking photo taken from Sky Ride at the amusement park. Unfortunately, the picture was taken during a 20-minute breakdown, leaving dozens, if not hundreds, of guests suspended in midair.

Fellow Redditor u/CroniX419 commented that Millennium Force had been stuck the day before, adding that all guests got fast lane passes. Sadly, the original poster responded, “We got nothing but a good ol fashioned apology.”

Earlier this month, Redditor u/Anhyzerberg reported WindSeeker as a “stuck ride as of 4 p.m.” Again, the high-thrill attraction left dozens of guests suspended 301 feet (yes, that’s over 30 stories) in the air.

Several netizens were shocked by the news, commenting that this was why they would never ride the attraction.

As if these temporary shutdowns weren’t enough, Redditor u/BEASTangular reported that Snake River Falls had gotten stuck last week, sharing a picture of several guests receiving instructions from an amusement park employee.

Sadly, Snake River Falls is nearing its inevitable demise with a less-than-ideal performance from the report.

Earlier this month, Cedar Point’s Director of Communications Tony Clark confirmed that, after 31 years of operations, “it’s time to ‘wave’ goodbye to the Snake River Falls.”

According to amusement park officials, Snake River Falls will permanently end its operation on Labor Day, September 2, 2024, to make way for a future expansion. “What’s that expansion? Of course we can’t tell you that. Yet,” Tony Clark teased in the release.

It's the final tidal wave for Snake River Falls. Learn more: https://t.co/TIbzOyBoNj pic.twitter.com/WvGqP64z3H — Tony Clark (@TonyClarkCP) August 2, 2024

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Cedar Point has permanently shut down one of its iconic attractions.

Following a concerning accident involving a Michigan woman, Top Thrill Dragster permanently shut its gates to make way for Top Thrill 2, a breathtaking strata coaster that eclipses 400 feet in height.

Top Thrill 2 opened on May 4, 2024. Unfortunately, the roller coaster’s glory was short-lived.

The high-speed strata coaster had to be shut down indefinitely at Cedar Point due to safety concerns, prompting the modifications that have delayed its reopening since May 12.

Despite outrageous rumors, Cedar Point officials have explained that the amusement park and Zamperla continue working on a mechanical modification to the coaster vehicles.

Sadly, this closure has been extended multiple times despite testing being reported at the Sandusky amusement park.

Like all Six Flags Entertainment Company-owned locations (formerly operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company), the Ohio amusement park prioritizes the safety of guests and employees. An earlier update stated that the ride would undergo multiple inspections before resuming operations.

Cedar Point stated: “Once the modification is complete, Zamperla, the Cedar Point maintenance & operations teams, and our third-party ride inspection partner will conduct a thorough review before approving both the modification and the reopening of the ride.”

Sadly, this commitment has forced Cedar Point officials to delay the long-awaited opening of Top Thrill 2 until 2025 pending new developments.

Have you visited Cedar Point recently? Don’t hesitate to let Inside the Magic and our readers know about your experience in the comments below!