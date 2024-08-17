Home » Theme Parks

Cedar Point Operations Heavily Affected, Permanent Closure Imminent

in Theme Parks

Posted on by Ed Aguila
Image of Cedar Point amusement park with large roller coasters, a Ferris wheel, and a tall drop tower. The park is situated beside a body of water, with clear blue skies overhead. The vibrant rides and structures stand out against the green trees and open space.

Credit: Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Following the stern announcement of a permanent closure, Cedar Point has faced multiple operational setbacks, disappointing fans ahead of the inevitable.

Cedar Point, one of Ohio’s most iconic amusement parks, has recently been embroiled in a series of crises and scandals, ranging from assaults to animal escapes and threats from activist groups demanding a permanent shutdown at the park.

The most recent incident involved a parent abandoning their three children in the theme park, which immediately triggered their prosecution, slapping them with child endangerment charges.

A large blue sign at the entrance of Cedar Point amusement park with the text "Welcome to Cedar Point" in white. Above the sign, people are experiencing an exhilarating roller coaster ride, soaring through the air with the blue track in clear view against a bright sky as PETA advocates nearby.
Credit: Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) on X

Related: Federal Action Demanded After Amusement Park Crisis at Cedar Point

Perhaps the most scandalous incident involved the escape of two camels from The Barn Yard, Cedar Point’s petting zoo area. The escape put Cedar Point and Honey Hill Farms — which also supplies animals for other Six Flags Entertainment Corporation-owned amusement parks like Michigan’s Adventure and Worlds of Fun— under severe scrutiny.

The unfortunate escape was followed by a similar incident involving a herd of goats a few days later. TikTok user @buddylovesrides shared a video of this escape. You can see it below or click here to watch it.

I think there’s something going on with the petting zoo at #cedarpoint – first the #camels now the #goats – who knew I was a shepherd, too! 

#buddylovesrides #amusementpark #themepark #pettingzoo #sanduskyohio #frontiertrail #animals #goat

@buddylovesrides

I think there’s something going on with the petting zoo at #cedarpoint – first the #camels now the #goats – who knew I was a shepherd, too! 😂 #buddylovesrides #amusementpark #themepark #pettingzoo #sanduskyohio #frontiertrail #animals #goat

♬ original sound – BuddyLovesRides

Related: Dollywood Ceases All Operations: Beloved Theme Park Now Closed

Unfortunately, Cedar Point has faced operational challenges throughout late July and early August. Guests have quickly reported multiple breakdowns at the Sandusky amusement park, sharing images of the incidents on social media.

Near the end of July, Redditor u/jacmrose shared a breathtaking photo taken from Sky Ride at the amusement park. Unfortunately, the picture was taken during a 20-minute breakdown, leaving dozens, if not hundreds, of guests suspended in midair.

Been stuck at the peak of the skyride for 20 mins lol
byu/jacmrose incedarpoint

Related: Disney Park Officially Closes Down, Evacuates All Visitors

Fellow Redditor u/CroniX419 commented that Millennium Force had been stuck the day before, adding that all guests got fast lane passes. Sadly, the original poster responded, “We got nothing but a good ol fashioned apology.”

Earlier this month, Redditor u/Anhyzerberg reported WindSeeker as a “stuck ride as of 4 p.m.” Again, the high-thrill attraction left dozens of guests suspended 301 feet (yes, that’s over 30 stories) in the air.

Stuck ride as of 4pm
byu/Anhyzerberg incedarpoint

Related: Jimmy Kimmel Removed: Nightshow Host Abruptly Steps Down

Several netizens were shocked by the news, commenting that this was why they would never ride the attraction.

As if these temporary shutdowns weren’t enough, Redditor u/BEASTangular reported that Snake River Falls had gotten stuck last week, sharing a picture of several guests receiving instructions from an amusement park employee.

Snake river falls got stuck
byu/BEASTangular incedarpoint

Related: Disney Officially Reboots ‘Star Wars’ After String of Disasters, Removes Sequels From Canon

Sadly, Snake River Falls is nearing its inevitable demise with a less-than-ideal performance from the report.

Earlier this month, Cedar Point’s Director of Communications Tony Clark confirmed that, after 31 years of operations, “it’s time to ‘wave’ goodbye to the Snake River Falls.”

According to amusement park officials, Snake River Falls will permanently end its operation on Labor Day, September 2, 2024, to make way for a future expansion. “What’s that expansion? Of course we can’t tell you that. Yet,” Tony Clark teased in the release.

Related: Dollywood Jeopardy: Dolly Parton Cuts Ties With Company After Gross Illegal Activity Uncovered

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Cedar Point has permanently shut down one of its iconic attractions.

Following a concerning accident involving a Michigan woman, Top Thrill Dragster permanently shut its gates to make way for Top Thrill 2, a breathtaking strata coaster that eclipses 400 feet in height.

Top Thrill 2 opened on May 4, 2024. Unfortunately, the roller coaster’s glory was short-lived.

A group of people is ascending the tall, vertical roller coaster track of Top Thrill 2 with red and white sections at Cedar Point. A blue structure with a waving red flag is in the foreground, and the sky is clear and blue.
Credit: Cedar Point

Related: Disney Blacklists ‘Emperor’s New Groove’, Film Banned From Streaming After 24 Years

The high-speed strata coaster had to be shut down indefinitely at Cedar Point due to safety concerns, prompting the modifications that have delayed its reopening since May 12.

Despite outrageous rumors, Cedar Point officials have explained that the amusement park and Zamperla continue working on a mechanical modification to the coaster vehicles.

Sadly, this closure has been extended multiple times despite testing being reported at the Sandusky amusement park.

Thrill-seekers experience an adrenaline rush on a roller coaster at Cedar Point as they plunge down a steep drop with a panoramic view of the amusement park and a scenic waterfront.
Credit: Cedar Point, Cedar Fair

Related: Ryan Reynolds Fired From Deadpool Role, Replacement Immediately Confirmed

Like all Six Flags Entertainment Company-owned locations (formerly operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company), the Ohio amusement park prioritizes the safety of guests and employees. An earlier update stated that the ride would undergo multiple inspections before resuming operations.

Cedar Point stated: “Once the modification is complete, Zamperla, the Cedar Point maintenance & operations teams, and our third-party ride inspection partner will conduct a thorough review before approving both the modification and the reopening of the ride.”

Sadly, this commitment has forced Cedar Point officials to delay the long-awaited opening of Top Thrill 2 until 2025 pending new developments.

Have you visited Cedar Point recently? Don’t hesitate to let Inside the Magic and our readers know about your experience in the comments below!

in Theme Parks

Tagged:Cedar PointSix FlagsTheme Parks

Ed Aguila

Average Disney Parks nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, remembering screaming at the top of his lungs at Splash Mountain while eagerly waiting for Tiana's Bayou Adventure to open, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Comments Off on Cedar Point Operations Heavily Affected, Permanent Closure Imminent