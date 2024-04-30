Jenna Ortega’s Exit From Hit Series Confirmed in Update From Netflix

Jenna Ortega has made quite a name for herself over the past few years. Not only did she break into the long-running Scream franchise with Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), she starred in the lead role in Netflix’s Addams Family reboot, Wednesday (2022).

While she famously exited the upcoming Scream VII (TBA) over an alleged salary dispute, which coincided with the firing of Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter, Ortega’s on-screen sister), she’ll always have those two installments in the iconic slasher series under her belt.

Speaking of “belts,” Ortega recently appeared in a new Batgirl trailer. While entirely fan-made, it proves just how popular the 21-year-old American actress has become; that her fans are now literally imagining her in other iconic roles. In this case, DC’s Barbara Gordon.

Back to the more “real” side of entertainment, Jenna Ortega will be reprising her role in the new season of an incredibly popular Netflix series — but sadly, it would appear that, based on some new information, that she has exited another on the streaming service giant.

Now best known for playing Wednesday Addams, Ortega was no stranger to Netflix even before donning the black pigtails. Not only did she appear in the horror sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020), she also lent her vocal work to a popular animated series.

The Wednesday icon voiced teen vlogger Brooklynn in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), the first animated series in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise. It was an instant hit with viewers and got five seasons on Netflix over a two-year period.

Now, Camp Cretaceous is getting a new follow-up series titled Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), but, unfortunately, Jenna Ortega’s Brooklynn is nowhere in sight. Not only is she absent from the teaser and the official trailer, a new update seemingly confirms her exit.

Check out the trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory below:

Netflix has revealed the official synopsis for the show on its streaming service, and while Ortega’s character is seemingly hinted at with the words “Camp Cretaceous gang,” her name isn’t mentioned in the cast list, which only includes Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman) and Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), both of whom appear in the trailer: