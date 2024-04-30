Jenna Ortega’s Exit From Hit Series Confirmed in Update From Netflix

Jenna Ortega has made quite a name for herself over the past few years. Not only did she break into the long-running Scream franchise with Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), she starred in the lead role in Netflix’s Addams Family reboot, Wednesday (2022).
While she famously exited the upcoming Scream VII (TBA) over an alleged salary dispute, which coincided with the firing of Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter, Ortega’s on-screen sister), she’ll always have those two installments in the iconic slasher series under her belt.
Speaking of “belts,” Ortega recently appeared in a new Batgirl trailer. While entirely fan-made, it proves just how popular the 21-year-old American actress has become; that her fans are now literally imagining her in other iconic roles. In this case, DC’s Barbara Gordon.
Back to the more “real” side of entertainment, Jenna Ortega will be reprising her role in the new season of an incredibly popular Netflix series — but sadly, it would appear that, based on some new information, that she has exited another on the streaming service giant.
Now best known for playing Wednesday Addams, Ortega was no stranger to Netflix even before donning the black pigtails. Not only did she appear in the horror sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020), she also lent her vocal work to a popular animated series.
The Wednesday icon voiced teen vlogger Brooklynn in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), the first animated series in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise. It was an instant hit with viewers and got five seasons on Netflix over a two-year period.
Related: Every Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Confirmed
Now, Camp Cretaceous is getting a new follow-up series titled Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), but, unfortunately, Jenna Ortega’s Brooklynn is nowhere in sight. Not only is she absent from the teaser and the official trailer, a new update seemingly confirms her exit.
Check out the trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory below:
Related: ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Trailer Breakdown
Netflix has revealed the official synopsis for the show on its streaming service, and while Ortega’s character is seemingly hinted at with the words “Camp Cretaceous gang,” her name isn’t mentioned in the cast list, which only includes Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman) and Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), both of whom appear in the trailer:
The Camp Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs — and to themselves.
Starring: Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone
So it seems that the actress won’t be involved with the show — you don’t just leave a name like Jenna Ortega out of the casting without a good reason.
But what could this mean for Brooklynn and the rest of “The Nublar Six”? It’s possible the show is keeping potential surprises under wraps. While we know it takes place between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022) and will involve Darius and Ben evading a human enemy, nothing else is known about the plot.
Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Official Sequel: Everything We Know
Maybe Ortega’s schedule has been far too busy over the past year for her to return to the recording studio, which leaves the possibility that Brooklynn, should she return in the new series, has been recast. While this is very unlikely seeing as there’s been no announcement, never say never, as it wouldn’t be the first time the show has recast characters.
Geneticist Henry Wu, played by BD Wong in Jurassic Park (1993) and the Jurassic World trilogy, and Biosyn CEO Lewis Dodgson, played by Campbell Scott in Dominion, are voiced by Greg Chun and Adam Harrington, respectively, in Camp Cretaceous. Though very different circumstances — film stars rarely voice animated counterparts — we’re sure DreamWorks and Universal wouldn’t think twice about doing the same to another character.
Related: ‘Jurassic Park: Survival’ Trailer Breakdown
With all that said, perhaps Brooklynn and the others simply aren’t set to return — at least not in the first season of Chaos Theory. But at least we’ll be seeing Ortega return in Wednesday Season 2 and the long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (2024) later this year.
Check out the official trailer from Warner Bros. Pictures below:
Related: ‘Wednesday’ Actress Could Replace Sarah Michelle Gellar in ‘Buffy’ Reboot
Meanwhile, a new report for the upcoming movie Jurassic World 4 (2025) suggests that we may finally be getting a movie version of the character Brooklynn, so here’s to hoping Jenna Ortega is busy shooting scenes in live action instead.
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory premieres on Netflix on May 24. There’s no release date for Wednesday Season 2.
Will you be disappointed if Jenna Ortega doesn’t return in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!