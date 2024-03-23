Ditch the Diapers: Embrace the Thrills of a Child-Free Disney Trip

The Disney parks were designed with families in mind, and that’s been the way of the world since Walt Disney first put pen to paper. However, places like the Walt Disney World Resort don’t have to be for one specific age range.

If you’ve been keeping up with Inside the Magic’s recent coverage, you’ll know that recent reports from Disneyland and Disney World have featured more than a few families at the core of some outlandish and cringe-worthy behavior. From kids urinating at attractions to parents changing dirty diapers at restaurant tables, there have been some not-so-friendly families seen at the parks.

Related: EPCOT Attraction Reopens to Guests After Four-Year Closure

While that factor might put some off from visiting the place where dreams come true, Disney knows how to work a crowd better than anyone in the business, including the adults. Take a look at the ad below if you don’t believe us.

How Adults Get the Most Out of Disney World

Although the video above is a big piece of ’90s cheese, it still speaks volumes to Disney fans today. As much as the brand is marketed to kids and parents, there are more than a few benefits to being a Disney Adult.

Related: Dozens Witness Wild Sex Act at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Let’s face the facts: if guests travel with a family or a group of kids, their options will be deceptively limited. Sure, there are many family-friendly rides and experiences to enjoy, but they barely scratch the surface of what Disney World truly has to offer. Rope dropping at the parks is one thing to enjoy, but Disney has way more magic than that.

Thrills and Chills

The Disney parks are home to some of the most iconic rides in the theme park industry. While Pirates of the Caribbean, the Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world” might be the first picks that come to mind, many guests seem to forget how many thrills the parks keep on tap.

Related: Disney Makes Changes to Genie+, Lightning lane at Classic Attraction

As much as Disney is known for its family-friendly branding, the parks are home to some intense experiences many younger guests might be too small or timid to enjoy. Disney is home to some big-name roller coasters, including Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Expedition Everest, and the recently-opened TRON Lightcycle/Run, and that’s not even mentioning the more immersive experiences like Soarin’ and Avatar’s Flight of Passage.

A central selling point of the Walt Disney World Resort is to ride the rides, so of course, there have to be at least a few things made with older audiences in mind. It wouldn’t be good for business if they were omitted. Of course, they aren’t the only reason for visiting.

Remember the Disney World RESORTS

The parks are the main draw, but it’s called the Walt Disney World Resort for a reason. While it’s safe to say that most visitors won’t spend too much time in their hotel rooms, the Disney resorts have much more to offer than a place to hang your Mickey ears.

Related: Disney’s Grand Floridian Conducts Chaotic Test, Reports Share

Guests who enjoy the resort-hopping trend open up their vacation to a wave of different shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities that they simply won’t find if they hang around the parks alone. Additionally, many of these venues cater more to adult clientele.

The resorts play host to spas, Michelin Star restaurants, sandy beaches, and a wealth of shopping opportunities outside of Disney Springs that most might not get to enjoy if they’re stuck on a family vacation schedule. The parks are wonderful, but Tower of Terror and Galaxy’s Edge are not the only attractions worth visiting.

Experience the Magic

Disney World is home to more than just Mickey Mouse and his animated entourage. If it hasn’t been made clear enough already, the parks and resorts aren’t the only reason for visiting, and there are few elements that best represent that statement than what is available outside the Magic Kingdom.

Related: Disney World Park to Close to All Guests, No More Tickets Sold

The most obvious choice would be to head right for Disney Springs for a taste of nightlife amongst the colorful decor and designs featuring classic Disney characters. Guests can enjoy live music, a steampunk-themed speakeasy with its own live radio show at the Edison, and enjoy restaurants that carry more than standard theme park grub.

Additionally, guests can also enjoy outdoor activities like golf, horseback riding, and even enjoy the wildlife preserve on which the Disney property sits. While it should be stated that nothing at Disney World has a mandatory age limit, there are venues that are obviously geared towards certain ages.

Related: Fired Disney CEO Bob Chapek Publicly Emerges, Attacks Bob Iger

As cliche as it might sound, anyone who says Disney is just for kids has clearly never experienced the resort to the fullest. Kids and families might make up the majority of the crowds flooding through its gates each day, but they are far from the only interested parties.

Are you leaving the kids with a sitter for your next trip to Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!