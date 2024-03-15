Parents Spark Outrage with Diaper Disaster at Disney

March through May can arguably be the busiest time of the year for the Disney Parks, especially the Walt Disney World Resort. But recent reports have shown that potential guests might have bigger problems than an hour-long wait time for Slinky Dog Dash at the Disney theme park.

Overcrowding at the Disney parks can often lead to some highly questionable decisions, particularly from parents. A recent report out of Disney World featured many guests dealing with unruly children or careless adults. However, one common problem is more than an annoyance; it’s a biohazard.

A post on r/DisneyWorld asked, “People without kids, what do you wish parents would/wouldn’t do more of in the park with their kids?” Naturally, the expected responses rolled in. “Spend time present with your family,” “Stop the excessive screen use,” “Quit climbing on the rocks at the resort,” and other familiar concerns were listed. Still, there seems to be a consistent problem of parents changing their kids’ diapers out in the open.

Diaper Drama at Disney World

Inside the Magic has often reported just how ridiculous and entitled guest behavior can be, especially when children are thrown into the mix. Still, it seems unsettling to know just how many parents are laying their kids bare in public places like ride cues or even restaurant dinner tables.

In the comments on the thread, u/MajorKorea writes in their post,

“Don’t change your kid’s diaper in line! Saw that joy while in the lightning lane for ratatouille recently. But also, Florida is hot. If you and your kids have been in the parks since rope drop or early morning, If you’re staying on property it’s not hard to get back on the bus, they’re usually not very crowded middle of the day, go to your hotel, take naps, recharge, go to the pool, then maybe go back for fireworks…”

Underneath, u/tsundokufairy replies,

“At [Disneyland’s Resort] someone I know saw a family changing their kid’s diaper on a quick service table. And then they proceeded to eat their meal off the same table.”

Cleaning and changing your kid in line is one thing, but changing them on a dining table where other guests eat isn’t just inconsiderate; it’s gross. What’s even more stomach-churning is how often this seems to happen. As if peeing in the “small world” river wasn’t bad enough.

u/MarvellouslyChaotic adds yet another incident when they write,

“Saw this Monday at Cocina Cucamonga. Somebody changed their kid on a table top mid lunch time while being surrounded by people trying to eat. Absolutely disgusting.”

After reading guest testimonies like those mentioned above, it’s enough to put some off of quick service restaurants. Joking aside, crowds might force parents into some uncomfortable situations, but it’s not like they don’t have options.

Disney World goes to great lengths to provide baby care centers and stations throughout all four theme parks. Crowd mentality might make us all do some weird things, but parents should truly use Disney’s services for these occasions rather than risking their child’s or other guests’ health.

Have you seen this happen at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!