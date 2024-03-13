Disney World Park to Close to All Guests, No More Tickets Sold

Guests hoping to attend a Disney After Hours event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios should buy their tickets soon as two of the limited-time Walt Disney World Resort experiences just sold out.

Disney After Hours invites guests to experience Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios after the Disney parks traditionally close. (Disney’s Animal Kingdom rarely offers late-night events because so many of the park’s attractions rely on daytime, and artificial lighting is dim throughout the theme park for the animals’ health.)

The hard-ticketed event takes over Disney’s Hollywood Studios from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on select nights from January 10 to August 29, 2024. Tickets cost between $145 and $175 and include theme park entry at 7:00 p.m., two-and-a-half hours before Disney After Hours officially starts. Discounts are available for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members.

Complimentary ice cream novelties, popcorn, and bottled beverages are available at locations throughout the theme park, including Grand Avenue, Hollywood Boulevard, Toy Story Land, and Sunset Boulevard. Additional snacks can be purchased at Milk Stand and Woody’s Lunchbox, with quick bites, alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic cocktails served up based on walk-up availability at Oga’s Cantina.

Once you’re full on snacks, take advantage of lower wait times for your favorite rides! Most attractions are open during Disney After Hours, including Toy Story Mania!, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, and Alien Swirling Saucers. Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith typically operates during special events but is undergoing refurbishment through the summer of 2024.

Most shows and character greetings don’t continue after Disney’s Hollywood Studios closes, but special event guests enjoy rotating entertainment experiences and an exclusive performance of Fantasmic! at the Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre. Check the My Disney Experience app for updated showtimes, rare character photo-ops, and other event-exclusive offerings.

Anyone hoping to attend an upcoming Disney After Hours event should purchase tickets soon, as two special event nights just sold out. As of Tuesday, March 12, there are no tickets available for March 13 and March 27 on the Walt Disney World Resort website. Both dates fall during spring breaks across public schools and universities throughout the United States, increasing crowds throughout Walt Disney World Resort. During such a busy time, an after-hours event is a great way to escape the madness and enjoy the fun!

Tickets for Disney After Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are still available for the following dates: March 20, April 3, April 10, May 22, May 29, June 12, June 19, June 26, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31, August 7, August 14, August 21, and August 29. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced plans to extend the event or its counterparts at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom Park into the fall.

Have you attended a late-night event at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.