Disney Closes Theme Park to Thousands, Notice Issued

While most Americans are stuck deciding whether to wear a sweater or a tank top in this unpredictable March weather, dedicated George Lucas fans are planning two months out from Star Wars Day. As of this week, Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios is officially sold out to all tiers of Annual Passholders on May 4, 2024.

Related: Lucasfilm Confirms Major Darth Vader Scene Was Cut From ‘Rogue One’

Theme parks filling up months in advance is a relatively new phenomenon. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort first introduced Disney Park Pass Reservations when the Disney parks reopened from COVID-19 closures to control crowds, but kept them around to help predict guest behavior and schedule cast members. Pre-2020, certain guests were restricted via block-out dates but otherwise were only turned away during the busiest times of the year when the theme parks hit capacity.

As of January 2024, guests with date-based tickets don’t require reservations to enter Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Annual Passholders, Disney cast members, and other ticketholders must make reservations except on set “Good-to-Go Days.” Unsurprisingly, Star Wars Day is not one of those days.

Spending May the Fourth in Galaxy’s Edge isn’t just any old Star Wars Celebration. Each year, Disney Parks Blog announces exclusive merchandise, one-day-only treat offerings, special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots and sets, and more. Last year, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia even made their Disneyland Park debut, evoking emotional reactions from Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher fans.

With less than two months until Star Wars Day, some Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders already felt a disturbance in the Force. As of this week, no reservations remain for Annual Passholders to visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 4, 2024. This includes the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorceror Pass, and Disney Incredi-Pass.

Related: ‘A New Hope’ Is Now the End of a New’ Star Wars’ Trilogy

Hopeful Star Wars Jedi can check the calendar daily as reservations sometimes open up closer to the desired date. If it doesn’t work out, there’s always LEGO Star Wars builds and movie marathons at home!

According to the official Disney Parks calendar and My Disney Experience app, guests with non-dated tickets may still make reservations. Guests with date-based tickets or others that no longer require Disney Park Pass Reservations can visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios freely on that day as long as the theme park doesn’t hit capacity.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced plans for Star Wars Day 2024. Disney Park Pass Reservations are still available for Annual Passholders and other guests on other dates in May.

Have you spent Star Wars Day in Batuu at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Disneyland Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.