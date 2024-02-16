Former Cast Member Returns to Disney World as a Spy

A former Walt Disney World Resort employee recently returned to the Disney park as a guest. Though it is not unusual for Central Floridians to have Annual Passes, the ex-employee’s behavior is negatively impacting the Disney cast members they once worked with.

Frustrated Disney cast member and Reddit user u/Acceptable-Mood-1509 sought advice online after repeated harassment from the former Walt Disney World Resort employee. The former assistant manager resigned for personal reasons “long before” the current cast member was hired, but still has a relationship with someone in management.

“Are guests allowed to take pictures and video without permission?” the Disney cast member asked. “We have a frequent guest/ former cast member of [Walt Disney World]…They come in every other day or week and take pictures and video of myself and my co workers on property at work then sends it to our highest manager.”

They claim the former employee records evidence and informs management if anyone spends more than five minutes in the restroom or does their jobs incorrectly. They hoped to find a solution to the constant stalking and harassment.

“If I’m going to have to deal with this another 9 months I’m giving my 2 weeks,” they concluded. “It’s becoming extremely frustrating.”

Multiple Disney cast members have allegedly been given disciplinary points in response to photos and videos submitted by the former employee. Because they’re “on stage,” the cast members can’t confront the guest without risking their jobs.

Many Disney cast members reported similar situations at their work locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels. They advised the current employee to speak with a union representative before approaching management.

“A family member had issues a few years ago with harassment and the manager AND the HR rep were in cahoots,” u/BoatDrinkz wrote. “She was disciplined and almost lost her job, for nothing she did wrong. It was a horrible time and she struggles with PTSD from the whole situation.”

“Fast forward a bit and both her immediate leader and the HR rep were walked out and terminated,” the commenter continued. “Her leader’s manager was demoted (she was complicit) and moved to another park. Go to the union FIRST for protection.”

