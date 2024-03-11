Disney Dad Forces Child to Publicly Urinate on Attraction, Risks Jail Time

It appears that a father-child duo has upset a lot of the internet after posting a photo of the two urinating on the walls of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney’s soon-to-be newest attraction.

When guests visit Walt Disney World, there are a certain set of rules that they must adhere to in order to be allowed into the park, and then be allowed to stay at the park. These rules are quite simple to follow, and often just mean that you are not dressed inappropriately behaving inappropriately as the theme parks are not just on private property, but also, Disney is a family destination.

In the past, we have seen Disney remove guests and trespass them from the property for life for swearing, screaming, streaking, and overall behaving poorly without adjusting that behavior when asked to by security or a cast member.

One rule that guests should certainly never break is public urination. There is a bathroom steps away from guests at all times, making it very easy for guests to access a bathroom the moment they need it.

Dayton Barcellos posted a photo of what appears to be he and his child urinating on the walls of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in a Facebook group titled “Splash Mountain Forever”. When Disney decided to remove Splash Mountain, they were not met with excitement from all parties, as many loved the old attraction and wanted it to stay.

As we know, the ride was based on the Song of the South IP, a Disney film that the company has buried as much as they can due to its heavily racial undertones. Disney has been moving in a far more inclusive direction as of late, and the removal of Splash Mountain has been one major move in their puzzle to show their support for diversity and stance against racism.

Barcello’s wrote, “Someone said there was a restroom right around the corner, but this just felt right….”

Since this group is one in which users talk about their love for Splash Mountain, this public urination photo likely serves as a joke to those who do not want Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to join the Magic Kingdom. If we look closely at the photo, it does not look like there is liquid by their feet, which suggests the photo is a farce, however, we cannot be certain.

While the group typically supports all pro-Splash Mountain content, many were not okay with this type of photo.

One user wrote, “Gross and distasteful. Immature.”, another said, “You ain’t risking an indecent exposure charge, so this is as performative & hollow as what you criticize replacing Splash Mountain being. Enjoy your temporary clout.”

Others were upset by the message that this sent to the child, “Great example for the child. If you don’t like something it’s okay to disrespect it.” Overall, even the biggest of Splash Mountain supporters vouched that this was taking things a step too far, “This is a little bit far. I don’t like the new ride either (obviously, I don’t like racism), but this is crazy 💀💀” and “Ya know what partner you want to flirt with a lifetime ban for 250 likes you go for it. I’m just saying some things aren’t worth the cost.”

The negative comments against Dayton continue as the comments go on; however, there are the rare few who thought the post was a good piece of comedy within the group.

Based on Dayton sharing the post and not mentioning any repercussions, it seems that a cast member was not in sight when the photo was taken, however, due to the viral nature of this post, and the fact that it is being heavily circulated among X could mean that trouble is on the way for Dayton, as Disney is still able to issue a trespass based on the posted evidence.

A few years ago, a woman was caught publically urinating at Disneyland Park, and was asked to vacate the premises immediately. In her case, she was peeing into multiple cups in public, without attempting to make it to a bathroom.

As stated by The Rudman Law Group, “The Florida state legislature has passed laws that set consequences for lewdness and indecent exposure. Under these laws, it is a misdemeanor to expose sexual organs in public or within view of others. Public urination charges often allege a violation of this statute.”

The consequences for the crime are also quite strict, “Upon conviction for a first-degree misdemeanor, you could have to pay a fine, serve a term in prison, or both. The judge has the discretion to determine your sentence based upon the specific circumstances surrounding your arrest. The maximum sentence you could face for a first-time offence is one year in prison.”

If you ever do have to use the bathroom at Walt Disney World and cannot find one, be sure to ask the nearest cast member. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will officially open this summer, continuing the story of The Princess and the Frog with an all-new tale.

What do you think of this photo?