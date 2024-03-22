Guests Flee Haunted Mansion Amid Spring Break Crowd

Spring Break is one of the biggest and busiest times of year for the Walt Disney World Resort, with parks like the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT reaching capacity. However, that was not the case for one of Disney’s most iconic rides this week as the Haunted Mansion was eerily quiet.

When most people go to the Disney parks, they typically have a list of top-tier attractions they want to tackle first. From Big Thunder Mountain to Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, there’s an experience catered to guests of all ages, and they were absolutely swamped just a few days ago. So why are guests suddenly vacating the premises?

One of the most popular attractions in any of the Disney parks has to be the Haunted Mansion. Whether it’s the Disneyland original, the Walt Disney World extended cut, or Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris, it’s one of the most recognizable park icons in and out of Disney. And yet, crowds deserted the Gracey Manor in @walruscarp’s footage.

The Haunted Mansion Becomes a Ghost Town

Even with the ride’s preshow, the Haunted Mansion typically has around 30 minute wait (at least in this writer’s experience). However, there are occasions as seen in the footage above, where guests can simply walk on and enjoy the ride. In the middle of Spring Break, however, that’s more than a little out of the ordinary.

The Haunted Mansion recently underwent some changes that caused quite a stir amongst the fanbase. Effects have been changed, characters have been redesigned, and even the Hatbox Ghost has essentially assumed Madame Leota’s role in the lore of the Disney World manor. Could this be the reason for the decrease in guests? Maybe, but the real answer might be a touch more complicated.

What’s Going On?

At the time of writing, the attraction sits at a 30 minute wait per the My Disney Experience app. Apart from being light for a Friday, that’s pretty typical for a normal day at Disney. Additionally,other popular attractions like the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Soarin’ at EPCOT all have a max 15 minute wait.

We might simply be looking at the calm before the storm, as Easter is just days away and any seasoned Park Hopper will know that holidays can be absolutely packed. Either way, potential Disney guests are encouraged to think safely and plan accordingly before storming the Magic Kingdom.

DISCLAIMER: Crowds and conditions are subject to change at the Disney parks. Guests are encouraged to monitor the My Disney Experience app to prep for their visits.

Have you noticed any strange wait times at Disney World? Tell Inside the Magic About it in the comments below!