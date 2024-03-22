Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Guests Flee Haunted Mansion Amid Spring Break Crowd

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
A sign that reads "Haunted Mansion" in front of the white mansion holding the attraction of the same name at Disneyland Park.

Credit: Disney

Spring Break is one of the biggest and busiest times of year for the Walt Disney World Resort, with parks like the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT reaching capacity. However, that was not the case for one of Disney’s most iconic rides this week as the Haunted Mansion was eerily quiet.

a photo of Cinderella's castle inside of Magic Kingdom at Disney World
Credit: Disney

When most people go to the Disney parks, they typically have a list of top-tier attractions they want to tackle first. From Big Thunder Mountain to Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, there’s an experience catered to guests of all ages, and they were absolutely swamped just a few days ago. So why are guests suddenly vacating the premises?

One of the most popular attractions in any of the Disney parks has to be the Haunted Mansion. Whether it’s the Disneyland original, the Walt Disney World extended cut, or Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris, it’s one of the most recognizable park icons in and out of Disney. And yet, crowds deserted the Gracey Manor in @walruscarp’s footage.

The Haunted Mansion Becomes a Ghost Town

@walruscarp

What is going on at Walt Disney World During Spring Break? One day it is slammed, the next day it’s completely empty with no disney crowds or lines. I literally have no clue anymore. #disneyworld #disneyworldcrowds #disneywaittimes #disneyworldlines #walruscarp #magickingdom #warzone

♬ original sound – Kirk • Theme Park Expert

Even with the ride’s preshow, the Haunted Mansion typically has around 30 minute wait (at least in this writer’s experience). However, there are occasions as seen in the footage above, where guests can simply walk on and enjoy the ride. In the middle of Spring Break, however, that’s more than a little out of the ordinary.

The Haunted Mansion recently underwent some changes that caused quite a stir amongst the fanbase. Effects have been changed, characters have been redesigned, and even the Hatbox Ghost has essentially assumed Madame Leota’s role in the lore of the Disney World manor. Could this be the reason for the decrease in guests? Maybe, but the real answer might be a touch more complicated.

What’s Going On?

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Attraction at Disneyland on the left and confused Jack Sparrow on the right
Credit: Inside the Magic

At the time of writing, the attraction sits at a 30 minute wait per the My Disney Experience app. Apart from being light for a Friday, that’s pretty typical for a normal day at Disney. Additionally,other popular attractions like the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Soarin’ at EPCOT all have a max 15 minute wait.

We might simply be looking at the calm before the storm, as Easter is just days away and any seasoned Park Hopper will know that holidays can be absolutely packed. Either way, potential Disney guests are encouraged to think safely and plan accordingly before storming the Magic Kingdom.

DISCLAIMER: Crowds and conditions are subject to change at the Disney parks. Guests are encouraged to monitor the My Disney Experience app to prep for their visits.

Have you noticed any strange wait times at Disney World? Tell Inside the Magic About it in the comments below!

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

