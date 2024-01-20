Disneyland Inventor Perfects Haunted Mansion, Lightsabers, and More

This week, the National Inventor Hall of Fame honored one of Disney Imagineering’s most dedicated creators, but just how much has Lanny Smoot influenced the Disney experience?

Lanny Smoot is a Disney Imagineer recently inducted into the National Inventor Hall of Fame, an honor previously only held by one other company member, Walt Disney himself. However, fans might not know just how much the Walt Disney Company owes him.

Smoot has been with the company for 25 years, developing 74 patents out of 100 of his original ideas for Disney Imagineering. This ingenuity and creativity has made him one of the most prolific black inventors in history, but it’s also changed how we experience the Disney Parks.

Lanny Smoot Re-imagines and Reinvigorates the Disney Parks

The official announcement from D23 shared,

“Among his many accomplishments, Smoot is credited with giving Madame Leota her ability to “float” in the Séance Room at the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park; crafting the state-of-the-art extendable lightsaber used by Disney Live Entertainment; inventing the Magic Playfloor interactive game experience on the Disney Cruise Line; producing the immersive Fortress Explorations adventure at Tokyo DisneySea; and designing the virtual and interactive koi ponds at the Crystal Lotus Restaurant at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel.

Smoot’s inventions have definitely left their mark on Disney’s history, but even the description above only scratches the surface. The inventor has also had a hand in perfecting illusions like Madame Leota in Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion and experiences like the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage and Kim Possible: World Showcase Adventure, all of which won Thea Awards.

It should also be noted that Smoot’s inventions extend to more than just the rides and attractions, as his theatrical accomplishments like the extending Lightsaber for the Star Wars shows and the at the parks and the new HoloTile floors. Indeed a man of many talents, Smoot’s distinctive and ingenious touch has spread far beyond just Disney Imagineering.

Like Walt Disney before him, Smoot’s work has shaped how we experience both theme parks and entertainment venues, and his awards and recognition are more than well-deserved. Hardcore Park-Hoppers will be pressed to find many Imagineering staples that don’t have his handiwork involved.

Have you enjoyed one of Lanny Smoot’s attractions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!