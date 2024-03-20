Spring Break Surprise: Disney World Attractions Crash as Parks Remain Empty

Walt Disney World Resort has dealt with some things over the last few days, including lower-than-average crowd levels and many downed rides across all four theme parks. What’s going on? Let’s find out.

Disney World Left a Ghost Town Amid Peak Season as Multitude of Attractions Struggle

When you think of Spring Break, you usually think of high wait times, long lines, big crowds, and most of all – a hustle and bustle-type feeling across all the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, including Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

But that has not appeared to be the case over the last few days. Numerous people across social media, including theme park news outlets like Inside The Magic, report on parks like the Magic Kingdom being empty yesterday and even this morning. Not only that, but it appears that an alarming number of attractions were also down this morning.

Consider this depiction of Disney World’s current scene: Amidst the spring break season, one might anticipate bustling crowds and staggering wait times, envisioning a sea of people engulfing the magical kingdom. However, recent observations might defy such expectations. There seems to be a tranquil ambiance pervading the famed theme park.

On the morning of March 20, the Magic Kingdom experienced a bit of a hiccup as four rides were temporarily closed. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pirates of the Caribbean, Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, and Space Mountain were unavailable when checked wait times around 8:30 a.m. While the exact reasons for their closure remain unclear, one can’t help but speculate that these attractions felt sluggish from being roused early in the day.

The temporary closure of two or more of the most popular rides in a park can swiftly disrupt the dynamics of visitor flow. As enthusiasts redirect their plans due to these closures, an immediate ripple effect ensues. One notable consequence is the rapid escalation of wait times for other attractions, as the influx of guests who would have otherwise occupied the closed rides gravitate towards alternative options. This sudden surge in demand can significantly alter the landscape of wait times throughout the park, prompting savvy attendees to recalibrate their itineraries accordingly.

As of 11:30 a.m., several rides are still down at Magic Kingdom, not including the other parks.

Contrary to the presumed chaos, reports suggest that Magic Kingdom has not experienced the anticipated surge in visitors. Notably, wait times at iconic attractions such as the Tower of Terror in Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been notably shorter than expected.

At times, queues for this beloved ride have dwindled to as little as 35 minutes. For context, guests often endure waits exceeding two hours during peak periods to experience the thrill of this popular attraction. Therefore, a wait time of 35 minutes emerges as exceptionally favorable, providing visitors with swift access to one of the park’s main draws.

The question arises: Where have all the crowds vanished? The answer might lie in the implementation of blackout dates. Speculation suggests that the imposition of blackout dates on two tiers of Annual Passes could contribute to the notably diminished park attendance at Disney World. With a portion of Annual Pass holders restricted from entry during specific periods, it’s plausible that many visitors have been deterred from visiting the parks. This selective limitation effectively curtailed the influx of guests, resulting in noticeably fewer crowds within the park premises.

As the spring break season gains momentum, Disney World is poised for a notable increase in crowd levels. With schools nationwide and internationally entering their spring break periods, families are actively organizing trips to sought-after destinations like Disney World. This surge in vacationers is anticipated to boost attendance levels at the renowned theme park significantly.