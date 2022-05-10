Disney Parks Officials Make Major Error With Mickey Mouse Meet and Greet

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are not just known for their magical attractions, but also for their attention to detail.

Walking down Main Street, U.S.A. at either Disneyland Park or Magic Kingdom, you’re sure to notice little details and decorations that help to make the experience even more magical. This is the same for every Disney Park, no matter if you’re visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Paris, or any of the others around the world.

However, it seems one video caught Disney making a major mistake on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland.

TikTok account @allthings_disney_ shared the video of two Mickey Mouses being seen in the same exact area, just across the street from one another.

#mickeymouse #disney #disneyland #disneyparks #2mickeys #disneyfail

As you can see in the video above, as well as at this link, Disney Park Guests are already lined up for one Mickey Mouse on the right when another makes an appearance with Goofy just across the street.

These kinds of sightings are extremely rare considering the care and strict schedules that Disney Cast Members must undergo to ensure that Guests are immersed in the magic, but mistakes do happen from time to time.

What do you think of this incident at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!

